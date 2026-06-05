Obesophobia: where does this intense fear of gaining weight come from?

As summer approaches, magazine pages urge us to tone our figures, hit the gym, and swap barbecues for healthy, sauce-free recipes. Faced with all this rhetoric against "extra pounds," gaining weight has almost become a collective fear. And in its most extreme form, it's called obesophobia.

Obesophobia: When weight becomes an obsession

There are people who have a phobia of spiders and tense up at the mere mention of these hairy creatures, and there are others who have a visceral fear of skyrocketing their BMI and becoming overweight. This is the very definition of obesophobia. It's not just a feeling of guilt that creeps in when we succumb to the temptation of a tempting pastry . It's something far more overwhelming.

With every bite, those suffering from this malaise count calories as if they had a counter bolted to their head. They step on the scale several times a day to track their weight down to the gram. They exercise, not to unwind or release tension after a hard day, but to burn off their meal and lighten their bodies.

Obesophobia, a sadly prevalent condition in the age of Ozempic and all kinds of weight-loss programs, causes an irrational fear of becoming obese, even among people who are of average weight and have plenty of room to grow before reaching that point. It's not just another aesthetic whim; it's a "type of anxiety disorder," as explained in an article from the Cleveland Clinic .

The symptoms of obesophobia should not be taken lightly.

Unlike orthorexia, which involves filtering all food that passes through the mouth and creating healthy menus worthy of a retirement home, obesophobia is accompanied by drastic rituals to maintain an excellent lifestyle. Those affected decline restaurant invitations, always carry a Tupperware container, and eat portions that barely meet the caloric needs of a young child. They even go so far as to choose smaller plates to reduce the amount of food. For them, deprivation is practically second nature, an automatic response. They impose restrictions on themselves, even at the risk of succumbing to malnutrition or even bordering on starvation.

At the same time, they push themselves relentlessly through intense exercise programs, sweating profusely even though their bodies are already underpowered. Another characteristic of obesophobia is that those trapped by it are willing to spend all their savings to buy back their physique and fulfill this visceral desire for thinness. And when they look in the mirror, their eyes are filled with insults and malice. They experience their insecurities at their most intense. Obesophobia can also lead to other mental health disorders, such as body dysmorphic disorder, depression, eating disorders, or obsessive-compulsive disorder, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Possible causes of obesophobia

Obesophobia doesn't appear suddenly. It creeps in insidiously and almost without warning. It insinuates itself gently, starting with the elimination of certain foods rated "E" on the Nutri-Score scale. It begins with a desire to "take control" or "get back in shape," then transforms into an unhealthy quest for thinness. And society, which promotes thinness as the ideal of health, is among the culprits, dragging us into a vicious cycle.

Weight discrimination

Obesophobia doesn't arise from a vacuum. It thrives in an environment where weight is constantly scrutinized, commented on, and ranked. Overweight people are still subject to persistent stereotypes, as if their bodies automatically conveyed a lack of willpower, negligence, or poor lifestyle habits. Constantly hearing that thinness is the only path to success, health, or love, some people develop a deep fear of being associated with these prejudices.

This anxiety can then become a protective strategy. The goal is no longer simply to lose a few pounds: it's to escape stigmatization, inappropriate remarks from family circles, unsolicited advice, or the silent judgments that weigh heavily in fitting rooms, waiting rooms, and even medical consultations.

The culture of thinness

It's impossible to discuss obesity-phobia without mentioning the contemporary cult of the thin body. Social media, advertising, certain television programs, and the wellness industry often promote the same image: that of a toned body presented as the ideal version of oneself. "Transformation" programs, detox challenges , spectacular before-and-after photos, and the discourse surrounding the "summer body" perpetuate the idea that one should constantly optimize their figure.

Past traumas

Obesophobia can also stem from painful experiences. A childhood marked by physical teasing, a parent obsessed with dieting, a humiliating remark from a teacher, bullying at school about weight… These memories sometimes leave lasting scars. For some people, the fear of gaining weight isn't linked to the body itself but to what it symbolizes. Regaining weight can reawaken memories of a period of rejection, loneliness, or shame. The body then becomes a hyper-controlled territory, as if maintaining a certain number on the scale prevents reliving old wounds.

A history of anxiety disorders

Finally, people already prone to anxiety may be more vulnerable to this pervasive fear. When one tends to anticipate the worst, seek absolute control, or ruminate endlessly, food and weight can become particularly fertile ground for obsession.

Controlling portion sizes, counting calories, or ritualizing physical activity can sometimes provide a momentary sense of security. But this feeling of control can quickly become a vicious cycle. The more fear grows, the more restrictive behaviors are reinforced. And the more entrenched these behaviors become, the harder it is to distinguish simple health vigilance from psychological distress that deserves to be acknowledged.

Obesophobia is therefore not simply a matter of heightened aesthetic concerns. It involves an anxious relationship with the body, fueled by complex social, emotional, and psychological factors, which can have a real impact on quality of life.