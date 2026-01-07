This small step in your morning routine could improve your mood for the day.

What if just two minutes each morning were enough to feel calmer, more energetic, and sleep better the following night? This simple, scientifically validated action involves exposing yourself to natural light as soon as you wake up. A minimal reflex, but with a maximum impact.

Why opening the curtains changes everything

In the morning, our brain gently emerges from a nocturnal cycle dominated by melatonin, the sleep hormone. By capturing natural light, even diffuse light, our eyes send a signal to the brain: it's time to wake up.

This process blocks the production of melatonin and triggers the production of serotonin, often called the “feel-good hormone.” This hormone plays a crucial role in regulating mood, appetite, and stress. The result? Less brain fog, a more stable mood, and higher energy levels from the very first hours of the day.

An effect recognized by science

According to several studies, particularly in chronobiology and psychiatry, exposure to natural light in the morning—between 10 and 30 minutes depending on the season—can reduce depressive symptoms by 20 to 30% in people sensitive to the decrease in light during winter (seasonal affective disorder). The benefits don't stop there: this habit also helps synchronize the internal biological clock, which improves sleep quality, appetite regulation, and cognitive performance.

How to incorporate this ritual without changing your routine

The good news is that this gesture requires neither military discipline nor waking up at the crack of dawn. It can easily be integrated into the first moments of your day:

Before getting out of bed: Draw the curtains or blinds to let in the light. Even in winter, diffused natural light remains beneficial.

When you get up: Drink a glass of water standing facing a window. Ideally, don't wear sunglasses: your eyes should directly capture the light (without looking at the sun, of course).

If you have a balcony or garden: Go for a two-minute walk barefoot or breathe in the fresh air in direct sunlight.

And in winter? If the light is too weak, position yourself near a southwest-facing window or use a light therapy lamp as a supplement.

The secret is consistency. By adopting this habit every morning, your brain gradually adjusts, creating a virtuous circle: boosted mood, better concentration, and a reduction in stress-related sugar cravings.

A natural antidepressant… for free

This isn't a fleeting wellness trend, but a recommendation based on chronobiology, the science of biological rhythms. Morning light acts as a natural regulator of our nervous system, without side effects or cost.

In summary, a simple gesture, an open window, a light captured - and your day begins on a much brighter note.