Looking into space isn't necessarily daydreaming, according to researchers.

Sometimes, your eyes are glazed over and your mind is fixed: you stare at a point, an object, a person without blinking. You are physically present but mentally elsewhere. From an outside perspective, you give the impression of being completely disconnected from reality, as if caught in a parallel dimension. What many call a "lull" isn't always a system glitch or a symptom of daydreaming.

A “mental blank” that is still being misinterpreted

You're going about your business when suddenly your body goes into standby mode. Your gaze, completely still, resembles that of a wax doll and doesn't move an inch. Fixed on some random object, it doesn't engage in its usual observational work. It evokes a certain idea of nothingness. Even if your friends are talking to you and continuing their conversation, you're no longer receptive to what they're saying.

Despite the surrounding activity, the ambient hubbub , and the human dance unfolding before you, you remain "in your own world," paralyzed in place. You're like a statue for a few minutes. You seem to be improvising a solitary game of "Red Light, Green Light." At that precise moment, those around you accuse you of being daydreaming, letting yourself be distracted, or even completely spaced out. Sometimes, your loved ones even clap their hands or make a series of onomatopoeic sounds to bring you back down to earth.

This brief moment of distraction is often mistaken for rudeness or inattention. In reality, scientists call this lapse a “mind blank.” “Mind blanking is defined as the complete absence of any mental content that one can describe to others,” explains Esteban Munoz-Musat, a neurologist and former doctoral student, in a press release from the Brain Institute. Contrary to what those around you might imagine, you are not going through your to-do list or thinking about dinner. The brain is completely amorphous, as if anesthetized or deactivated.

A way to save energy

During this phase, when you resemble a robot switched off, your mind is a desert: not a single intrusive thought, no inner voice to lecture you, no reminders of your obligations. Brain activity is virtually nonexistent. In an insightful study published in Trends in Cognitive Sciences , researchers compare this "mental blank" to a micro-nap, a kind of internal reset.

They analyzed this dreamy state using functional MRI to better understand its purpose. And contrary to expectations, it's not a sign of boredom or proof of a loss of interest. It's a forced rest. Scientists even observed similarities with deep sleep in the cerebral cortex. Ultimately, it's the same as sleeping standing up. When your eyes are lost in thought, you're recharging your batteries. It's a similar process with phones and other electronic devices: they charge faster when they're turned off.

People with ADHD are more affected.

These moments of emptiness, during which you are temporarily unavailable, represent approximately 20% of your waking hours. However, some people are predisposed to them. According to another study on the subject, these periods of mental slowdown are more frequent in adults and children diagnosed with ADHD .

At the Brain Institute, Esteban Munoz-Musat delves deeper into this mysterious phenomenon. "Mind blanking is part of the clinical picture of certain psychiatric conditions, such as generalized anxiety disorder. It appears to be more frequent in people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)."

Having a vacant stare and a still mind is physical proof that your body is regenerating. You're not out of it or daydreaming, but undergoing a complete overhaul. And this usually happens when you're sleep-deprived.