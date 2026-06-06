This cooling tip from tennis players could transform your summer days

Summer hasn't officially arrived yet, and temperatures are already breaking records. The thermometer is soaring, and even with a few layers less on, the heat hits you hard and makes you sweat profusely. To stay cool, you've probably tried everything: a fan, a misting spray, a handheld fan… But tennis players have another promising technique for regulating their body temperature between sets.

A towel filled with ice cubes

Right now, all eyes are on the prestigious courts of Roland Garros, where decisive tennis matches are being played. While the final promises great sporting feats and some exciting surprises in the rankings, the tennis aces have had to engage in rallies under scorching heat worthy of the Southern Hemisphere. The clay courts have taken on the appearance of arid deserts.

In the stands, spectators, all dressed in white and linen, frantically waved fans in the hope of creating a pleasant breeze. On the courts, the players also endured this unseasonably hot weather, which disrupted their performances. Exposed to the blazing sun, under a UV index high enough to cook kebabs and melt ice cream, they played their matches in extreme conditions.

During brief breaks, they didn't just drink water straight from the freezer and mop their heads with microfiber cloths. They wrapped a kind of fabric roll around their shoulders. Their relief was evident on their faces. This improvised pillow contained frozen ice cubes. A good makeshift solution if you don't have air conditioning at home and your place is like a kettle.

How can this technique be reproduced at home?

While Roland Garros is a high-end sporting event that attracts an affluent crowd, this cooling technique observed at the sidelines is easily replicable at minimal cost. No expense is required. It's executed with the bare minimum: a sufficiently long towel, like a hand towel, and a handful of ice cubes.

The method is simple, and content creator @ la.vanth gives you an exclusive demonstration. Lay the towel flat, place ice cubes in the center as you would with the ingredients for a burrito, and roll it up. Add ribbon-style ties to secure your frosty neck warmer. Place it in the freezer for about thirty minutes and enjoy this icy hug during your days off or while working from home. An effective method when your home resembles a giant sauna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Estelle Vanthier (@la.vanth)

The advantages of this cooling trick

During periods of intense heat, one could almost spend entire days strolling through the refrigerated aisles of supermarkets and other shopping centers. In France, according to official figures, 9 million people are trapped in what feel like airless, sweltering homes. Even with the shutters closed and getting up at 5 a.m. to let in fresh air, your home is an oven. You literally feel like a plant in a greenhouse, slowly fermenting within your own walls.

This cooling technique, seen on the courts and adopted by players like Djokovic, is a brilliant idea for better coping with the sweltering heat of the coming years. Less drastic than the infamous cold shower, which doctors actually advise against, it allows the body to gently return to its normal temperature. The towel acts as a soft "barrier" to prevent thermal shock.

Of course, this technique does not replace essential recommendations during periods of intense heat. Drinking water regularly, closing shutters during the hottest hours, ventilating early in the morning, and limiting physical exertion remain the priority.

But this icy neck warmer has the advantage of being accessible to everyone. No need to invest in an energy-guzzling air conditioner or sophisticated, sometimes overpriced devices. A towel, a few ice cubes, and a little planning are all you need to recreate this method adopted by top athletes at home. Enough to win every round against the sweltering heat.