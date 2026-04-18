She returns from a "maternity break" and breaks the Paris Marathon record

The 2026 Paris Marathon was marked by a sporting achievement and a powerful symbol. On April 12, 2026, Ethiopian Shure Demise won the women's race in 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 34 seconds, a new course record. This performance also signified a return to the highest level after a break related to maternity leave.

A historic record in Paris

Over the 42.195 km course in Paris, Shure Demise triumphed over her rivals with a record-breaking time. The official organizer of the Paris Marathon confirmed her time of 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 34 seconds, stating that it is a new women's record for the event. AP and Olympics reported the same podium finishers, with Misgane Alemayehu in second place in 2 hours, 19 minutes, and 8 seconds, and Kenyan Magdalyne Masai in third place in 2 hours, 19 minutes, and 17 seconds.

A return after maternity leave confirmed by the athlete

In an interview published in September 2025 by the Toronto Waterfront Marathon , Shure Demise explains that she had two years away from competition, gave birth to her daughter during that period, and then returned to competition at the Milan marathon in 2025.

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This edition also recorded a record number of female attendees.

The 2026 edition also made history with its participation figures. According to the organizer , 58,853 runners started the race and 57,464 crossed the finish line. Women represented 33% of the field, compared to 31% in 2025, 28% in 2024, and 25% in 2022. The organizers thus highlighted the continued growth in female participation.

Shure Demise's victory transcends mere sporting achievement.

By breaking the women's record for the Paris Marathon a few months after her return to competition post-maternity, the Ethiopian marathon runner has achieved one of the highlights of this 2026 edition. Her feat is also part of a broader trend: that of an ever-increasing female presence in major races.