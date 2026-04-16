"I believe my body can do it": at 47, this star continues her IVF journey and inspires women

American journalist and sports commentator Erin Andrews continues to champion motherhood after 47, embarking on a new chapter in her IVF journey. In a candid conversation with her podcast co-host, she explains her belief that, despite her age, her body can still give her another child.

A pregnancy already achieved despite the obstacles

Erin Andrews and her husband, former hockey player Jarret Stoll, have already experienced the joys of motherhood. Their first child, a baby boy named Mack, was born in July 2023 via surrogacy, after nine years of trying and undergoing treatment. This birth resulted from embryos frozen before and after Erin Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016, which she subsequently underwent successful surgery.

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Another IVF attempt at 47

In an episode of the podcast "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa," Erin discusses restarting in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, even though her last cycle was unsuccessful. She explains that she chose to skip a cosmetic procedure (a CO2 laser treatment) to focus on this new attempt, demonstrating how important this project remains to her.

Speaking to her friend, American sports commentator Charissa Thompson, Erin expressed her deep conviction: "I believe my body can do it." She acknowledged that, statistically, at her age, the chances of producing viable eggs are limited, but she refused to see this as a definitive limit. Erin Andrews described this determination as a "bizarre addiction" to trying, to fighting, without ever giving in to resignation.

The support of his family and fans

Charissa Thompson, her co-host, emphasizes the importance of this perseverance, noting that Mack wouldn't exist without Erin's tenacity in the face of the obstacles she encountered. She also reminds Erin Andrews that she has already "won," having given birth to such a precious son. This heartfelt support, shared online, resonates with many women who see themselves reflected in her journey with IVF, reproductive health, and motherhood after 40.

A story that inspires women

By choosing to speak publicly about her age, her setbacks, her doubts, and her determination, Erin Andrews has become a visible figure in the world of late motherhood and IVF. Her story, marked by cervical cancer, a long journey to fertility, and a pregnancy through surrogacy, serves as a reminder that motherhood can take many different paths, but remains a legitimate quest at any age.

Ultimately, in her conversations with Charissa Thompson, Erin Andrews acknowledges that one day she may have to close that door. However, she hopes that moment will come with the serenity of someone who has tried everything, without regret, and who has dedicated her body, her heart, and her time to life.