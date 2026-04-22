She was about to get married, and the best day of her life turned into a nightmare because of her sister-in-law.

Marriage
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : Gerardo Manzano / Pexels

In May 2024, what was supposed to be one of the happiest days of Gemma Monk's life took a dramatic turn. As she was about to walk down the aisle to meet her future husband, the young woman was splashed with black paint during the ceremony. The incident occurred at Oakwood House Register Office, in front of dozens of stunned guests. Initially surprised, the bride quickly realized that the act was intentional.

A sister-in-law was behind the attack

The perpetrator of this act was none other than her sister-in-law, Antonia Eastwood. Not invited to the wedding, she reportedly entered the venue to exact revenge for a long-standing family feud. According to reports, tensions already existed between the two women, stemming from a previous disagreement at another family wedding in 2023.

A ruined dress, but a ceremony that went ahead.

The attack had immediate consequences: Gemma Monk's wedding dress, estimated to be worth around £1,800, was completely stained. Gemma's face and body were also affected. Despite the shock, the young woman refused to let the incident ruin her day. After cleaning herself, she was able to change into a replacement dress she found in a hurry, allowing the ceremony to proceed, albeit a few hours late.

A case brought before the courts

The incident did not go unpunished. The case was heard by Maidstone Crown Court, which found Antonia Eastwood responsible. She pleaded guilty to "property damage." She received a suspended prison sentence, community service, a restraining order prohibiting her from contacting the victim, Gemma Monk, for several years, and was ordered to pay damages.

Ultimately, this incident illustrates how personal conflicts can escalate, even during events meant to be joyous. Despite this humiliating attack, Gemma Monk chose to continue her marriage, transforming a moment of crisis into a testament to her resilience in the face of an extraordinary situation.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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