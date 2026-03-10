On his wedding day, this paraplegic man walks down the aisle and surprises everyone.

Weddings are often filled with emotion, but some moments particularly resonate with guests. The one experienced by Neven Hart and Amber Cogbill was one of them. Paralyzed from the waist down since a bicycle accident in 2022, Neven Hart managed to stand and walk down the aisle on his wedding day, an unexpected moment that deeply moved those present.

An accident that turned his life upside down

Neven Hart's life was profoundly changed by an accident in 2022. While cycling with a friend during a family Thanksgiving getaway, he fell and lost consciousness. According to his account , the accident caused severe spinal injuries, including fractures of his T6 and T7 thoracic vertebrae, resulting in paralysis of his legs.

Taken to the hospital after the accident, he learned he had become paraplegic. This news marked the beginning of a long process of adaptation and rehabilitation. Despite the difficulties, Neven Hart regularly shares his journey and daily life on social media, where he discusses the challenges of his disability as well as the progress he has made over time.

A much-anticipated moment during the wedding

On February 26, 2026, Neven Hart and Amber Cogbill were married in a ceremony surrounded by their loved ones. For this important day, the groom had a personal goal: to be able to walk down the aisle. Even though his paralysis prevents him from walking independently, he was able to stand and take a few steps with the help of a walker and leg braces.

This moment, particularly symbolic for the couple, surprised and moved the guests present at the ceremony. The scene quickly circulated on social media, where many users praised the young man's courage and determination.

An emotional ceremony

Beyond this momentous occasion, the couple has very positive memories of the day. In an interview with People , Neven Hart explained that the ceremony unfolded exactly as they had hoped. According to him, the only difficulty of the day was organizing the family photos, a common logistical detail at weddings. Otherwise, the event was marked by the joy and emotion shared with their loved ones.

A new step for the couple

The wedding of Neven Hart and Amber Cogbill also marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Shortly after the ceremony, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. This announcement was met with enthusiasm by their loved ones and by the online community following their story. For Neven Hart, that symbolic moment—walking down the aisle to meet his wife—will undoubtedly remain one of the most memorable moments of their wedding.

Despite the challenges of his accident, Neven Hart wanted to make his wedding a powerful and symbolic moment. Walking down the aisle to meet Amber Cogbill, he offered his loved ones a deeply moving scene. This gesture, made possible by assistive technology and immense determination, illustrates the significance a simple moment can hold when it represents a long-awaited personal achievement.