At her granddaughter's wedding, this grandmother sets the dance floor on fire and the video goes viral

At her granddaughter Taylor Wells' wedding, 79-year-old Estine Wells set the dance floor ablaze, and her video quickly went viral on social media. With boundless energy and perfectly executed dance moves, she captivated all the guests, proving that age is just a number when it comes to having fun and celebrating love. Shared thousands of times in quick succession, the clip garnered admiration and smiles from around the world.

A queen of the evening until 1:30 am

At Taylor Wells and Jordan Lazarus's wedding on February 21, 2026, in Florida, Estine Wells, nicknamed "Mommom," turned the reception into a party. Among the 215 guests, all eyes were on this energetic grandmother who danced non-stop until 1:30 a.m. "Everyone was obsessed with her," the bride told People magazine, adding that guests had been begging her to dance the night away.

A "glam" look that won everyone's hearts.

Estine arrived in a pale blue sleeveless dress adorned with sequins and floral patterns, accessorized with delicate jewelry. Her matching lipstick and nail polish added a sophisticated touch. "She's the queen of glam," laughs Taylor, who regularly receives Sephora products from her grandmother. This elegant outfit only amplified her natural charisma on the runway.

A viral video that's melting the internet

The TikTok video Taylor posted on March 6th has racked up 20,000 views and 50 glowing comments: "She's going on my vision board 😍" , "She dances like the queen she is" , "She's that girl 💁‍♀️" . The grandmother, active on social media, reads each message with delight. "She's obsessed with the comments," Taylor smiles.

A strong bond with his granddaughter

Very close to Estine, Taylor sees her several times a year and shares common passions with her: flowers (which Estine helped choose for the wedding), makeup, Pilates, and hospitality. "She lights up every room she enters; she's the life of the party," sums up bride Taylor.

At 79, Estine Wells proves that age is just a number: her contagious energy, her style, and her joie de vivre made her the undisputed star of this wedding. This "iconic" grandmother inspires thousands of internet users, reminding them that celebration knows no age when the heart beats in time.