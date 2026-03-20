At her granddaughter's wedding, this grandmother sets the dance floor on fire and the video goes viral

Marriage
Anaëlle G.
@taylorwellss / TikTok

At her granddaughter Taylor Wells' wedding, 79-year-old Estine Wells set the dance floor ablaze, and her video quickly went viral on social media. With boundless energy and perfectly executed dance moves, she captivated all the guests, proving that age is just a number when it comes to having fun and celebrating love. Shared thousands of times in quick succession, the clip garnered admiration and smiles from around the world.

A queen of the evening until 1:30 am

At Taylor Wells and Jordan Lazarus's wedding on February 21, 2026, in Florida, Estine Wells, nicknamed "Mommom," turned the reception into a party. Among the 215 guests, all eyes were on this energetic grandmother who danced non-stop until 1:30 a.m. "Everyone was obsessed with her," the bride told People magazine, adding that guests had been begging her to dance the night away.

A "glam" look that won everyone's hearts.

Estine arrived in a pale blue sleeveless dress adorned with sequins and floral patterns, accessorized with delicate jewelry. Her matching lipstick and nail polish added a sophisticated touch. "She's the queen of glam," laughs Taylor, who regularly receives Sephora products from her grandmother. This elegant outfit only amplified her natural charisma on the runway.

A viral video that's melting the internet

The TikTok video Taylor posted on March 6th has racked up 20,000 views and 50 glowing comments: "She's going on my vision board 😍" , "She dances like the queen she is" , "She's that girl 💁‍♀️" . The grandmother, active on social media, reads each message with delight. "She's obsessed with the comments," Taylor smiles.

@taylorwellss Mommom is an icon…. 🫢🤩 #weddingreception #grandmasoftiktok #weddinginspo ♬ No Broke Boys - Disco Lines & Tinashe

A strong bond with his granddaughter

Very close to Estine, Taylor sees her several times a year and shares common passions with her: flowers (which Estine helped choose for the wedding), makeup, Pilates, and hospitality. "She lights up every room she enters; she's the life of the party," sums up bride Taylor.

At 79, Estine Wells proves that age is just a number: her contagious energy, her style, and her joie de vivre made her the undisputed star of this wedding. This "iconic" grandmother inspires thousands of internet users, reminding them that celebration knows no age when the heart beats in time.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Article précédent
On his wedding day, this paraplegic man walks down the aisle and surprises everyone.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

On his wedding day, this paraplegic man walks down the aisle and surprises everyone.

Weddings are often filled with emotion, but some moments particularly resonate with guests. The one experienced by Neven...

They used AI for their wedding… and the courts were not happy about it at all.

Today, couples no longer write their wedding vows in the ink of their hearts. They delegate this writing...

At 24, this French woman celebrates her symbolic marriage to a manga character and sparks controversy.

Lucie (@hikari_sunshine on TikTok), a 24-year-old French woman living in Tokyo, organized a symbolic ceremony with Mami Nanami,...

She wanted a dream makeup look for her wedding and the result horrified her.

A makeup trial meant to enhance one of the most beautiful days of your life can sometimes hold...

Is marriage in crisis in Japan? This poll reignites the debate

A recent survey in Japan reveals that 70% of married women regret their marriage, reigniting the debate on...

“We ate pasta at our wedding”: she breaks with the conventions surrounding this day

Couples are redefining traditions and readily breaking established culinary rules. Some set up food trucks at their reception...