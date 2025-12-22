Forget the white dress: this is the color that brides now dream of.

Immaculate white is no longer the dominant color for wedding dresses. While for decades women followed this sartorial tradition out of respect for their ancestors, they now aspire to more individuality. At a time when giant mozzarella balls replace tiered cakes and couples exchange vows in sweatpants, it's no surprise to see wedding dresses adorned in their warmest shades. And this year, the color is brown.

“Mocha mousse”, the new color of love

Bridesmaids aren't the only ones allowed to wear color anymore. Brides-to-be are also choosing dyed dresses for the ceremony, elegantly breaking the all-white rule. In these catalogs, which give the impression of being Cinderella, they're setting their sights on dresses that were once forbidden —dresses our grandmothers wouldn't have dared wear for fear of being seen as rebellious or libertine.

While a few years ago brides incorporated color in small touches, through a rustic bouquet , hair accessories, or the strap of a shoe, today they are no longer satisfied with just a few details. They seek dresses that are more true to their taste, that are exceptional, and that reflect their style. The white dress and its cream variations are no longer the only choice for brides, who readily push the boundaries of the color wheel.

In these modern times, where women walk down the aisle in tailored trousers or glittery sneakers, dress codes are becoming more relaxed. Pinterest, a veritable treasure trove of inspiration, has noticed a particular fondness for the brown palette. One color keeps popping up in boards titled “dream outfit for my wedding,” and to everyone's surprise, it's not nude. It's chocolate brown, a deliciously rich shade that was also chosen as Pantone's color of the year.

Why is this shade so appealing to brides-to-be?

In stark contrast to pristine white, chocolate brown evokes elegance and minimalist refinement. This shade, often seen on angular blazers and draped dresses, also graces the bride's bodice. Serving as an aesthetic unifying element for the bridesmaids and a primary color in the décor, chocolate brown is a key color choice.

Warm, visually comforting, and undeniably chic, it has character. It evokes the richness of chocolate and the full-bodied flavor of coffee. It doesn't conform to standards, but it's not irreverent or provocative either. This chocolate brown, which it girls prefer to call "Mocha Mousse," is also more contemporary. It's a shade firmly rooted in its time.

With a 451% increase in searches for chocolate-themed weddings, a 438% increase for brown bridesmaid dresses, and a 551% increase for mocha-themed weddings, brides are seeing life through rose-colored glasses, not pink. White, once almost mandatory on this canvas of skin, is no longer the only color that makes sense.

The most sought-after wedding dress styles

While chocolate brown is the latest fashion obsession for brides-to-be, often paired with pearl-encrusted veils, it garners more praise in certain designs. Forget the two-tone dress reminiscent of summer's vanilla-chocolate ice cream cones and banish the unpleasant memory of the brown organza gown with a fake flower tacked to the skirt.

As 2026 approaches, wedding dresses are becoming more ethereal, accessible, and refined. Brides are choosing memorable gowns, certainly, but ones they can also wear after the ceremony. Chocolate brown is a dominant color, featured in designs adorned with feathers, thigh-high slits, or crafted from embroidered lace. Effortless elegance is the watchword of the year.

On their wedding day, women often choose their dress based on family and friends, gossip, and conventions. They face pressure to choose between tulle and chiffon. By wearing chocolate brown, they reclaim control and create their own tradition. They do what they forbid themselves the rest of the year: freely choose their outfit.