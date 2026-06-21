After 83 years of marriage, the "oldest couple in the world" fascinates the internet

Their love story spans generations. Lyle and Eleanor Gittens, married for 83 years, have just been officially recognized as "the oldest living married couple in the world." Their journey has captivated internet users worldwide .

A record validated by the Guinness World Records

It's now official: Lyle and Eleanor Gittens, aged 108 and 107 respectively, have entered the Guinness World Records. The couple, originally from the United States and now residing in Miami, holds several impressive titles. They are recognized as:

the oldest living married couple in the world,

the oldest married couple of all time,

the living couple with the longest marriage.

An exceptional trio of distinctions, validated by the reference body after verification of the 1942 marriage certificate and the American censuses by LongeviQuest, an organization specializing in the certification of centenarians.

An encounter during a basketball game in 1941

It all began in 1941 on the campus of Clark Atlanta University. Students at the same university, Lyle and Eleanor first met at a basketball game—a sport in which Lyle was then a star player. It was while watching one of his games that Eleanor noticed him. Lyle quickly made the first move, taking advantage of a chance encounter on campus. A story reminiscent of those seen in old American movies, but one that has, in fact, spanned more than eight decades.

A wedding celebrated during military leave

Their union didn't wait: the couple married on June 4, 1942, in Bradenton, Florida. The circumstances of the time, however, made the ceremony perilous. Lyle, who had enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1941, saw his fate change abruptly after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Aware that he could be sent into combat at any moment, he obtained only three days' leave to marry Eleanor. The wedding was celebrated in haste—and on that day, Lyle met his future wife's family for the first time. A union born in the haste of war, which ultimately survived all the upheavals of the 20th and 21st centuries.

A family life built after the war

After the war, the couple settled in New York, where they started their family. Two daughters, Angela and Ignae, joined their family. Lyle, who studied electrical engineering at Ohio State University during the war, and Eleanor both went on to work in the civil service. They say they particularly enjoyed working together, which strengthened their bond over the decades. More recently, their daughter brought them closer to her by settling them in Miami, where they now live a peaceful life.

The secret to their longevity: "Appreciating each other as much as loving each other"

When asked about the secret to their incredibly long-lasting relationship, Eleanor's answer is surprisingly simple and wise. "You have to appreciate the person as much as you love them. I even think that appreciating yourself is even more important," she confides. A subtle distinction, but one that speaks volumes about their philosophy as a couple: beyond romantic feelings, it's daily respect and compatibility of character that have allowed their relationship to last. Lyle, for his part, offers an even more understated explanation: "There's really no secret. You just live. You live each day, and you almost become one person."

A testimony collected by their daughter for StoryCorps

It was on Valentine's Day 2026 that Angela, one of their daughters, recorded their story for StoryCorps, an American organization specializing in collecting oral histories. The interview aired on February 13, 2026, on NPR's morning show, one of the American public radio networks, as part of the "Brightness in Black" project.

During this interview, Lyle offered a particularly touching image to describe their relationship: "I think of us as the princess and the pauper. And the princess and the pauper triumphed, for 83 years." A metaphor that speaks volumes about his humility regarding his story, and about the admiration he still holds for Eleanor after all these years. "I was lucky," he added, before Eleanor immediately replied, "I love him."

A story that fascinates internet users worldwide

Since the broadcast of their interview and the official announcement of their record by Guinness World Records, the story of the Gittens couple has gone viral. International media outlets, social media accounts, and lifestyle websites are all sharing their journey and statements. This fascination is easily explained at a time when lasting relationships seem rarer and dating sites have profoundly altered the landscape of love. Their story serves as a shining counter-example, reminding us that a deep bond, built day after day, can withstand any challenge—including those of a century of historical upheaval.

With 83 years of marriage, Lyle and Eleanor Gittens have written one of the most beautiful chapters in the recent history of couples. From a university meeting to a wedding during World War II and more than eight decades of life together, their journey embodies everything one could hope for in a great love story. And when Lyle, at the age of 108, confides that "there's no secret, we just live," he perhaps offers the most beautiful lesson this couple could give to the world.