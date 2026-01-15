Why are so many couples breaking up right now? A global unease is emerging.

You may have noticed this general feeling around you: friends separating, colleagues getting divorced, loved ones redefining their romantic lives. Lately, relationships seem to be going through a rough patch. Not because love has disappeared, but because connections are changing at the same pace as the world around them. Before talking about a "crisis," it's essential to understand that every breakup is, above all, an attempt to find well-being, to respect oneself and one's needs.

The great causes… still relevant

Even in the age of apps, podcasts on nonviolent communication, and democratized couples therapy, the reasons for separation remain surprisingly consistent. Repeated conflicts, accumulated unspoken resentments, and the feeling of no longer being heard or seen with kindness gradually weaken the bond.

When complicity erodes or emotional and physical intimacy diminishes, the body and mind send signals. Relational fatigue, daily tensions, a feeling of no longer connecting: these are all warning signs that remind you deserve a relationship that is nourishing, respectful, and aligned with your deepest energy.

Higher... and more assertive expectations

Today, a couple is no longer simply a safe haven or a social obligation. It has become a space for personal growth. You expect—legitimately—support, respect, desire, and shared growth. When these expectations are no longer met, the question of whether to stay or leave arises more clearly than ever before.

This evolution particularly affects women, who now have greater financial, emotional, and social autonomy. Initiating a separation is no longer seen as a failure, but as an act of consistency with oneself, one's body, one's values, and one's life path.

The weight of the social and economic context

It would be unfair to reduce breakups to mere matters of the heart. Daily life weighs heavily on relationships. Mental load, unequal division of labor, financial pressure, career uncertainties… when these issues aren't addressed honestly and with open communication, they creep into the couple as silent frustrations.

Legal developments have also changed the game. Separation is now simpler, more regulated, and less stigmatized. This accessibility doesn't create distress, but it offers a way out when the relationship becomes a source of suffering rather than support.

Collective crises: powerful indicators

Periods of upheaval, like the recent pandemic, have acted like a magnifying glass. Living together continuously, managing stress, fear, and changes in routine… all of this has highlighted what was already going wrong. Some couples emerged stronger, while others realized their foundations were too fragile. This isn't a failure. It's often a necessary realization to find a healthier balance, whether alone or as a couple.

Towards a new relational normality

Today, separating is no longer synonymous with shame. It's sometimes a step towards rebuilding, reconnecting with oneself, one's body, and one's deepest desires. This normalization gives the impression that "everyone is separating," when it's primarily about more open discussion surrounding romantic choices. In reality, what you're observing isn't a crisis of love, but a transformation of relationships. A collective invitation to prioritize vibrant, respectful connections, aligned with who you truly are.

What if, deep down, these "cracks" were not a sign of global unease, but rather of a huge movement towards more authenticity, emotional body positivity and self-respect?