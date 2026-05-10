After her divorce, this 64-year-old retiree left everything behind for a "tiny house" in the Netherlands.

Love life
Léa Michel
Photo d'illustration : shurkin_son / Magnific

There are stories that inspire simply because they tell of a new beginning. Margot Hollander's story is clearly one of them. At 64, after a divorce that shattered her world, this former dance teacher and Dutch project manager made a bold choice: to leave everything behind and move into a tiny house in the heart of Eindhoven, Netherlands. Her story, published in Business Insider, is touching in its sincerity and warmth.

A fresh start after the divorce

When her relationship ended, Margot Hollander faced a dilemma: finding a place to live. The rental market was saturated, and obtaining a mortgage as a retiree seemed virtually impossible. Almost by chance, in late 2023, she stumbled upon an advertisement for the Minitopia project, a village of tiny houses in Eindhoven that she had already heard about in the press. "I made an appointment to visit, and I quickly made an offer," she says. A few weeks later, in January 2024, she moved in. To become a homeowner, she paid approximately $143,000 in cash (around €130,000) — the maximum she could afford. "I'm so glad I bought at this point in my life," she says.

Starting all over again from scratch, in a literal sense.

Moving from a traditional house to a much smaller space involved a major decluttering. Clothes, shoes, objects accumulated over the years… it was necessary to let go. “I think it’s good for the mind to declutter, and I’m happy to live with less,” she explains.

Even more symbolically, she chose to take nothing from her old life with her. Not a single piece of furniture, not a single decoration. Everything had to be new, like a blank page to be filled. Today, her tiny house is adorned with artwork that reflects her personality, small shutters, and carefully chosen furniture. A haven entirely in her image, which she shares with her little dog.

A community that changes everything

What makes the experience even more precious is the village atmosphere. With around a hundred inhabitants, Minitopia Eindhoven is the largest of the villages of the same name in the Netherlands. You'll find young people, couples, families, singles, and a few retirees like herself. "No need to plan a drink; you just bump into your neighbors while walking the dog," Margot Hollander says fondly. This spontaneity of daily life, these little conversations, give her a feeling of freedom and human warmth she never imagined she would find. She also emphasizes the diversity of the place: "I wouldn't want it to become just a retirement village. It's this mix that makes it a real community."

A more financially secure lifestyle

Now retired, Margot Hollander reminds us that you have to live within your means to continue enjoying your passions. And financially, her tiny house has proven to be a relief. Thanks to her solar panels, she pays virtually no electricity, and the monthly ground rent is only a few hundred euros. "The more you spend on housing, the less you can devote to what you love," she summarizes. And what she loves is playing sports.

Through her story, Margot Hollander reminds us that it's never too late to reinvent your life. With her tiny house, she found much more than just a roof over her head: a space of her own, a supportive community, and above all, a newfound freedom. "I hope this will be my last house," she confides, a smile in her voice. A beautiful life lesson that resonates as a promise for all those who hesitate to dare to start anew.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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