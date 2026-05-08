Why do some people find physical contact in a relationship difficult?

Not everyone is receptive to gentle strokes of the hair, warm hugs, and playful tickles. While these intimate gestures are often natural and spontaneous within a couple, they don't always provide the desired comfort. Some partners are unresponsive to touch, tensing up where others are easily aroused. And this isn't necessarily a lack of romance or a sign of a faltering relationship. The explanation is often more complex.

The body, a safe haven for traumas

While kisses on the neck and tender nighttime caresses send shivers down the spines of some, these displays of affection revolt others. A palm that affectionately traces the thighs during dinner, a thumb that brushes the cheek with inimitable gentleness, arms that open wide, ready to receive all the misery of our day… these signs of tenderness are almost part of the language of love . Generally, they put us in a state of pure bliss and make us intoxicated with joy.

Yet, some people are uncomfortable with such close contact and experience it as an intrusion, even a silent aggression. These are the same people who avoid a kiss on the cheek, who feign a cold to maintain distance, who decline hugs, and who panic at the sight of an outstretched hand. Even a loved one is not allowed to cross certain boundaries of the body, which contracts and shrinks at the slightest physical contact.

Perhaps you, too, have clearly defined areas of physical contact and recoil as soon as your partner makes an approach. And contrary to appearances, this isn't a reflection of inner coldness or a lack of empathy. The body is particularly eloquent and contains our entire history. It holds memories, sometimes painful ones, that are reactivated by the simple touch. "I observe that these people who have a fear of touch often have a rather complicated physical history with their mother," explains psychoanalyst Sylvie Consoli to Psychologies magazine . Fleeing is therefore a way to protect ourselves, to keep these old ghosts of the past buried beneath our skin.

Touch has been linked to an obligation

The body retains all past experiences: the forced kisses of childhood to show politeness to parents, the hugs that felt like emotional blackmail from a toxic ex, or the self-serving caresses of a first boyfriend unfamiliar with consent. “The body remembers what the mind sometimes wants to forget. Your unconscious then speaks through your aversion,” explains sex therapist Julie Nélia . A simple, completely harmless massage on the shoulder can thus trigger discomfort because subconsciously you think: “He’ll wait longer” or “He feels like I belong to him.”

Even if your partner is full of good intentions and simply wants to reaffirm their love, your brain takes shortcuts and spontaneously goes into protection mode. The nervous system learns associations and can react automatically; it's a bit like an overly sensitive car siren that goes off at the slightest touch. For you, touch is a constraint, a "bargaining chip." This explains why you find physical contact difficult, especially in intimate situations.

When the mental load makes every contact unbearable

After a stressful day, juggling complicated work files and the demands of adult life, even a hand gently placed on you feels like "too much." You need space, and as soon as your partner encroaches on your territory and invades your personal space, you make it clear that it's not the "right time."

You avoid his arms, you push his hands away from the sofa, and you stay at the edge of the bed to avoid his body under the sheets. In short, you're already so overstimulated on a daily basis that a friendly pat on the back or a head resting on your lap suddenly feels very intrusive. "When your mind is saturated with tasks, responsibilities, or worries, it becomes difficult to find emotional availability for the other person," adds the relationship expert.

A sign of threat to the couple?

In the collective imagination, procrastinating on cuddles, cutting short playful teasing, and ignoring the physical cues of a loved one isn't necessarily a good sign. It's the universal symptom of a failing relationship, slowly dying. However, the sex therapist offers a more nuanced perspective: just because you feel uncomfortable with your partner's courtship rituals doesn't mean your romance is over. "Your feelings aren't proof of failure. Rather, they reflect an inner evolution that deserves to be acknowledged."

Perhaps your love languages are different. He's certainly more tactile, while you have another way of expressing yourself, less tangible but just as symbolic. He tells you "I love you" with a kiss on the forehead, intertwined fingers during a walk, a hand on your hip, and you reciprocate with different expressions, through words of affirmation or handcrafted gifts given for no special occasion.

Ultimately, not liking to be touched doesn't make you a cold or unapproachable person. It simply means that your body has its own emotional language. And in a healthy relationship, love is also expressed through this ability to learn the other person's emotional language, without being pushy.