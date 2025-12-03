Couples who own a pet are happier: the surprising study

Some couples welcome their first baby, while others prefer a dog basket or cat tree to a bassinet. The pet, often pampered like a child, acts as a bridge between partners and becomes an adorable mediator in their relationship. This is what a new and enlightening study reveals: the arrival of a pet can transform your love life.

The animal contributes to the harmony of the couple

Your child doesn't coo or babble; they sniff, grunt, and purr. They don't have wrinkles on their skin, but silky fur on their back. Your child doesn't have bottles or baby food jars, but a bowl of kibble always at hand. Since your pet crossed your threshold, your couple has become a lovely little family.

It's a decision you made together, without suspecting that this pet could bring vitality to your relationship. It's the drooling, feline reincarnation of Cupid. Contrary to what one might think, couples don't argue about who will be on litter-cleaning duty or who will walk the dog at 10 p.m. in the freezing cold. No, the pet isn't just another source of conflict; it's the guardian of feelings, the sentinel of hearts.

According to a study published in theJournal of Social and Personal Relationships , couples who share a pet are closer, laugh more than average, and prefer calm discussion to open arguments. This is provided, of course, that the pet isn't just a "extra" to be cuddled whenever you feel like it. As Ece Beren Barklam, a psychologist interviewed by PsyPost , explains, simply adopting a pet won't magically transform a relationship. However, when the pet plays a part in the romance, like Gus in "Cinderella," the partners experience greater fulfillment in their daily lives.

When the animal fosters complicity

Couples who have a pet don't spend their time arguing through the dog or trying to win the cat over with a few self-serving pats. No, a pet brings you closer. You walk the dog hand in hand, and that daily stroll becomes a tender reunion . You play with the cat for ages, completely forgetting about your Netflix and chill evenings.

The animal brings a sense of calm and soothes the couple. Researchers even speak of "cognitive presence." When the animal isn't there, your thoughts spontaneously turn to it, and your relationship is enriched by its positive energy. It's not so much the act of organizing activities around the animal that benefits you, but simply the presence your four-legged companion radiates.

More calm and serenity in the home

A pet isn't meant to "save" your relationship. It shouldn't be a last resort to mend what's broken. If your relationship is already on the verge of collapse, adopting a pet isn't the best idea. You risk arguing over an empty food bowl, a full litter box, a stray toy… and the pet will become collateral damage in your conflicts.

However, the study shows that it's not really the number of gestures toward the animal (petting, feeding, etc.) that makes the difference, but rather how each person experiences the moment. Participants who felt the animal was present, attentive, or "connected" to them experienced more pleasure and comfort in the interaction. This confirms a well-known idea in psychology: what matters most is not just what actually happens, but the quality of the bond as it is felt. The animal then plays a role of emotional support: it helps to relax the atmosphere, facilitate communication, and create a climate conducive to a close connection.

With an animal, the couple forms a winning trio and finds themselves imbued with a new strength. Dog, cat or rabbit, animals have much more to offer than just morning licks.