"My bread": the new pet name that's taking TikTok by storm

When Generation Z uses the term "mon pain" (my bread), they're not referring to the bakery window or the golden-brown baguette of Parisians. Young people say "mon pain" like older generations say "ma mie" (my love). This catchy little nickname, a new linguistic quirk among those under twenty, hints at a budding romance. This "pain," a sweet alternative to "crush," satisfies the sentimental appetite of pre-teen singles.

Young people, fond of the expression "my bread"

Younger generations have their own unique vocabulary. You have to be born in the 21st century to decipher their language and understand its hidden meaning. Their expressions sometimes sound like gibberish to our ears, lulled by phrases like "nickel chrome" and "ça gaze." Today's singles, those who never experienced the sound of Tamagotchis or the static of television, no longer have a " crush " on someone; they have their "bread."

When young people talk about their "bread," they're more likely to be referring to their crush than the main ingredient in breakfast. No, they're not thinking of the warm, fresh loaf from the bakery, but their current sentimental indulgence. "C'est trop mon pain" can be translated as "it's totally my style" in thirtysomething lingo. Our grandparents used to ask us if we had a "boyfriend" or a "good friend." Now, our siblings, who practically have TikTok on their heartstrings, compare their romances to pastries.

We no longer say "I have a soft spot for someone" or "I have a crush on him" ; it's considered "old-fashioned." Even the famous "crush," which found its way into the dictionary thanks to young people, has disappeared from their vocabulary. "Bread is on sale," "When a loaf of bread ignores me, I go back to the bakery" ... these phrases have gone viral, diverting bread from its original meaning.

The unexpected origin of this expression

Bread has fueled the inspiration of poets and given a certain crispness to French expressions. Yet, if young people have adopted this word, turning it into a code word for love, it's not out of hunger or a passion for sourdough. In fact, many are unfamiliar with classic breads like Swiss bread, almond triangles, and raisin bread. So how did "bread" become so ingrained in their romantic vocabulary?

In reality, the term "mon pain" comes from "nouchi," an Ivorian slang at the crossroads of languages. It's not the first word borrowed from the African continent. Younger generations, misunderstood by their predecessors, are already slipping phrases like "je suis en goumin" and "wesh, c'est sah" into their conversations, which resemble a stream of onomatopoeia.

In Ivory Coast, the word "pain" (bread) isn't just used to refer to food. Originally, it was used to describe an attractive man: he was said to be "crispy," like a baguette fresh from the oven. Since this discovery, the vocabulary of love has become intertwined with that of the bakery, and this is not as insignificant as it seems.

Is calling someone "my bread" flattering or not?

At first glance, "my bread" might suggest that one is simply looking to grab a bite or satisfy a passing hunger. Reducing a human being to a food item can also seem reductive, except when that food is addictive, incredibly comforting, and essential to every meal. The term "my bread" is imbued with tenderness and filled with good intentions.

Like the loaf of bread that stands upright in bakeries, our crush is crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. It's our daily pleasure, our emotional pastry, the one that adds a little something extra to our everyday activities. Like bread on the table, it fills a void and adds a little something extra to our lives. Another advantage: bread never gets old. And depending on what the person brings us, we adjust the term or adapt the pastry. When romance blossoms, brioche bread becomes a good country loaf, robust, authentic, and versatile. A little extra clarification for those in their late thirties: "stale bread," on the other hand, evokes a former love that hasn't aged well.

In baking, as in love, the process takes time, just like feelings. Finding the right shoe, or the perfect loaf of bread, isn't about the label, but what happens in our gut.