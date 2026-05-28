"Limerence," this romantic phenomenon that intrigues more and more women

Do you constantly think about this person, analyze their every message, and does your mood sometimes depend on a single glance? It might not be "just a crush." Lately, a word has been popping up everywhere on social media: limerence. Behind this still relatively unknown term lies a romantic experience that is as intense as it is unsettling.

Limerence, a love that takes up all the space

The word may sound complicated, but many immediately recognize what it describes. Limerence refers to a state of very strong emotional attachment to a person whose feelings remain unclear or uncertain. As a result, the mind races.

The concept was coined in the 1970s by American psychologist Dorothy Tennov , who studied this particular form of romantic infatuation. According to her, limerence is distinguished by its involuntary and sometimes overwhelming nature. One doesn't really "choose" to become immersed in it. Today, this phenomenon resonates with a great many people: a recent survey estimates that more than half of all people have experienced it at least once.

The signs that don't lie

Limerence is not like a simple, mild attraction. It is often accompanied by obsessive thoughts about the other person: you replay conversations, you interpret every little detail, and you eagerly await signs of attention.

Another common characteristic is idealization. The person in question seems almost perfect, placed on a pedestal. Every interaction can trigger a surge of euphoria… while a lack of response is sometimes enough to send morale plummeting. These emotional roller coasters can become exhausting, especially when the connection isn't clearly reciprocated.

Why is everyone talking about it today?

Limerence's fascination stems largely from social media. On TikTok, in particular, content creators and mental health professionals share videos explaining this psychological mechanism. Many internet users then discover a word that finally puts a name to what they've been feeling for a long time.

This visibility also has a reassuring effect: understanding that you're not "too intense" or "too sensitive" can be beneficial. Strong emotions are part of the human experience and don't define your worth.

Be careful not to jump to conclusions. Viral content can sometimes transform every heartbreak into a psychological disorder. Putting a name to an experience can help, but it doesn't replace professional advice when the suffering becomes significant.

Romantic passion or true suffering?

Limerence is not an officially recognized illness. In many cases, this condition eventually lessens naturally over time. However, when it becomes persistent or painful, it can affect sleep, concentration, self-esteem, or even social relationships.

Some specialists also believe it can be linked to specific emotional patterns, such as anxious attachment. The key is not to minimize your feelings. Intense emotions deserve to be listened to gently, without guilt or shame.

How to regain balance?

To escape an overwhelming sense of unease, experts often recommend creating emotional distance. This can involve limiting interactions, avoiding social media monitoring, or refocusing attention on oneself. Nurturing self-esteem, nurturing passions, strengthening friendships, and surrounding oneself with supportive people also helps to regain stability.

And if this romantic obsession becomes too heavy to bear, consulting a therapist can help to better understand one's emotional mechanisms and to build more serene love stories, based on reciprocity.

Between fascination, desire, and vulnerability, limerence reminds us above all of one thing: love can sometimes be profoundly transformative. And learning to choose oneself often remains the best starting point.