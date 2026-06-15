In a listed abbey, this ceremony surrounded by thousands of flowers caused a sensation.

An extraordinary ceremony took place in the heart of one of France's most iconic monuments. On June 1, 2026, the Mont-Saint-Michel Abbey hosted a spectacular event orchestrated by Chinese model Ming Xi and entrepreneur Mario Ho, in a fairytale setting.

A spectacular ceremony at Mont-Saint-Michel

On June 1, 2026, the Mont-Saint-Michel Abbey, a jewel of French heritage and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979, was the setting for a rare and sumptuous event. Chinese model Ming Xi and her husband, entrepreneur Mario Ho, celebrated a ceremony there, images of which quickly went viral on social media. Shared on the supermodel's Instagram account, the photos show a spectacular, almost fairytale-like setting: luxurious decorations, a host of prestigious guests, and an architectural setting unlike any other in the world.

Thousands of flowers for a dreamlike setting

The most striking detail in the images remains the floral arrangements, a true signature of the event. A display of thousands of flowers transformed the interior of the abbey into a dreamlike garden, creating an almost surreal impression. So much so that some internet users, upon seeing the photos, wondered if they were generated by artificial intelligence. This floral display immediately garnered admiration from fans of high-end events worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ming Xi (@mingxi11)

A "privatization for philanthropic purposes," not an official marriage

While the images suggest a union, the institution managing the site expressly rejects the term "marriage." The Centre des Monuments Nationaux (CMN), which administers the abbey, wanted to publicly clarify the situation: according to them, it was a "privatization for a private event," which necessitated closing the abbey to the public for the entire day of June 1st.

The CMN clarifies that this privatization was granted "to a generous patron," and that it was a paid lease contributing to the upkeep of the abbey and the 110 monuments managed by the Centre des Monuments Nationaux. The institution also emphasizes: "It was not a religious ceremony."

A couple already legally married since 2019

While the official nature of the event remained somewhat limited, it's important to note that Ming Xi and Mario Ho did not officially enter into a civil union that day. The couple, who have been dating since 2017, had already had a civil ceremony in 2019. The Mont-Saint-Michel ceremony was therefore more symbolic and personal than legally binding. Ming Xi emphasized this by sharing the images on her social media accounts, where she has over two million followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ming Xi (@mingxi11)

Ming Xi and Mario Ho, two prominent Asian figures

Ming Xi is a true star in Asia. A fashion graduate from Donghua University in Shanghai, she made her mark in the fashion industry in 2009 thanks to the Elite Model Look competition, where she finished third. Since then, she has walked the runway for the biggest fashion houses, from Givenchy to Balmain, and notably served as the face of the Flower by Kenzo fragrance in 2015 as well as a Victoria's Secret Angel.

Alongside him is Mario Ho, a member of the renowned Ho family of Macau, one of the most influential in the region. Beyond this heritage, he has established himself as a successful entrepreneur in several sectors, including esports. The couple is thus among the most prominent and wealthiest individuals in Hong Kong and mainland China.

A deliberate attachment to Normandy

The choice of Mont-Saint-Michel was not insignificant for the couple, who have a special connection to Normandy. Ming Xi told a fashion magazine that she particularly enjoyed dining in Deauville, which she calls "Chanel's hometown." "That made the choice even more symbolic," she explained. On their Instagram account, the couple had also shared, nearly a year earlier, photos of a winter getaway to Mont-Saint-Michel, taken at sunset.

Between thousands of flowers, a postcard-perfect setting, and carefully selected guests, the ceremony organized by Ming Xi and Mario Ho at Mont-Saint-Michel will thus remain one of the most significant private events of 2026. While the institution rejects the term "wedding" and prefers to speak of a "patronage operation," the images continue to circulate around the world, transforming the thousand-year-old abbey into the setting of a contemporary fairy tale.