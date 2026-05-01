Living separately, but remaining a couple: the "living apart together" concept is increasingly intriguing.

What if love didn't necessarily mean living together? More and more couples are choosing to live separately while remaining fully committed to their relationship. This lifestyle, called living apart together (LAT), is shaking up traditional couple dynamics… and sparking a lot of curiosity.

What exactly is LAT?

The principle of living apart together is simple: two people are in a relationship, but maintain separate residences by choice. They share a history, projects, affection, sometimes an organized daily routine… without necessarily sharing the same address.

Popularized in the late 1970s , this concept has steadily gained traction. On social media, many couples now share the benefits of this arrangement: more personal space, fewer logistical conflicts, and a perceived greater sense of balance. In short: together emotionally, but geographically separated.

A trend that is far from marginal.

Long-term relationships are no longer an exception. Studies in several European countries estimate that 8 to 10% of adults in couples live this way. The phenomenon seems particularly prevalent in Western Europe, notably in France and the Netherlands.

The figures also show a shift in romantic relationships. In France, young adults are less likely to live together as couples than in the past. Cohabitation is no longer considered an automatic step. Today, more and more people are asking themselves not when to move in together, but whether it's truly right for them.

Why choose two homes?

The motivations are varied and often very practical. Some people work in different cities and prefer to maintain their careers without sacrificing their relationship. Others have children from a previous marriage and want to keep a stable environment. There are also those who deeply value their autonomy, their pace, or their personal space.

For older couples, this lifestyle can also offer great emotional comfort: sharing a story while maintaining their habits, their home, and their independence. In other words, LAT isn't necessarily a rejection of commitment. On the contrary, it can be a thoughtful way to build a relationship tailored to their needs.

And what about complicity?

This is one of the most discussed aspects: some studies suggest that LAT couples sometimes report a strong sense of emotional intimacy. Not being together constantly can foster a desire to reconnect, maintain a sense of novelty, and make shared moments more intentional. They see each other because they choose to, not simply because they happen to pass each other between the bathroom and the kitchen.

Some people also mention better compatibility in their intimate lives and less tension related to daily routines. Of course, this depends on each individual situation, but for some couples, the chosen distance can enhance the quality of their presence.

Limitations that should not be ignored

However, living apart isn't a "magic bullet." Living separately requires organization: two rents, two schedules, sometimes long commutes to see each other. Outside opinions can also be a burden. Family or friends may question the strength of the relationship, as if love must necessarily be expressed through a single mailbox. Finally, some partners may feel a lack of spontaneity or daily interaction. Ultimately, it all depends on the needs, expectations, and level of communication within the couple.

There is no single "right" model of love

The success of LAT (Long-Term Accommodation) is a reminder of one essential thing: there is no single model for love. Some people thrive living together, others prefer to maintain two separate living spaces. Some alternate between living together depending on the stage of their lives. And all of this is perfectly valid. Living separately doesn't mean loving less, nor does it mean running away from commitment. It can simply reflect another way of reconciling love, personal balance, and freedom.

Ultimately, living apart together (LAT) poses a modern and liberating question: what if a successful couple was first and foremost a couple that chooses its own rules?