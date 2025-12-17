Why are heterosexual men getting into relationships less and less?

For some years now, one observation has become clear: many heterosexual men are distancing themselves from the idea of a long-term relationship. This decline isn't simply a matter of waning romanticism, but the result of a complex interplay of economic, social, and cultural factors. You're witnessing a generation that doubts, hesitates, and sometimes gives up for fear of not measuring up in a world where the benchmarks have profoundly changed.

When romantic trust crumbles

The numbers speak for themselves. A significant proportion of men express the deep-seated conviction that love will pass them by. This feeling of emotional invisibility is often accompanied by financial anxiety: planning a future as a couple is perceived as a financial burden, a responsibility difficult to shoulder in a context of job insecurity or instability. The couple, once a refuge, becomes a logistical challenge. For some, this withdrawal takes unexpected forms, such as resorting to virtual relationships, perceived as simpler, more manageable, and above all, less emotionally risky.

Dating apps: promise or mirage?

Dating platforms, meant to facilitate connections, paradoxically contribute to disengagement. The act of scrolling through profiles creates an impression of constant abundance. Why invest time and effort when an alternative always seems just a click away? This logic of constant comparison fosters a demand for perfection and reduces the space given to imperfection, which is so human. You are then faced with emotional exhaustion: talking, flirting, starting over, without ever truly establishing a connection. Added to this is the fear of public exposure, of rejection amplified by social media, which makes authenticity even harder to embrace.

A social divide that weighs heavily

In the areas of education and employment, men are increasingly lagging behind women. With lower levels of education on average, and sometimes less financial stability, they may experience a decline in status that affects their self-esteem. Yet, feeling strong, dignified, and confident in one's body and career path is often an essential foundation for entering into a relationship. Social isolation exacerbates this unease: solitary, highly digitalized leisure activities limit opportunities for spontaneous and enriching encounters, where connections are naturally built.

Toxic rhetoric and simplistic narratives

In this relational void, some men find answers in digital spaces that offer seductive but dangerously reductive explanations. These discourses pit genders against each other, solidify roles, and transform encounters into power struggles. By adopting these frameworks, romantic relationships become suspect, even threatening. Trust gives way to mistrust, and curiosity to defensiveness. Yet, a fulfilling relationship is built on listening, vulnerability, and the mutual recognition of bodies, emotions, and experiences.

Heterofatalism: loving without believing

Gradually, a kind of "romantic fatalism" sets in. You may feel that failure is predetermined, that disappointment is inevitable. This anticipation of pain leads to avoidance. It's better to try nothing than risk getting hurt. This climate transforms dating into a minefield, where everyone treads carefully, more concerned with protecting themselves than with truly connecting with each other.

Reinventing the connection, differently

Faced with this reality, a central question arises: what if the problem isn't love itself, but the models we continue to apply? Traditional norms are crumbling, without any clear new reference points yet having taken their place. Reinventing connection means restoring value to slowness, sincere communication, respect for individual rhythms, and a more positive view of bodies and identities. By placing kindness, curiosity, and emotional responsibility at the heart of our interactions, it becomes possible to create more aligned, more vibrant, and profoundly human connections.

Ultimately, far from being a definitive renunciation, this withdrawal from the couple can then be read as a collective pause, an invitation to rethink love so that it becomes once again a space of security, pleasure and shared growth.