Fabienne Ba.
In Latvia, daily life is sometimes organized in inventive ways in the face of very real challenges. In a country marked by a significant gender imbalance, some women have chosen practical, modern, and uninhibited solutions. Among them, the use of "husbands for hire" illustrates an adaptation to the challenges of everyday life.

A demographic imbalance that changes the game

Latvia stands out demographically. The country has approximately 15.5% more women than men, a ratio more than three times greater than the European Union average. This difference increases with age: after 30, it becomes very noticeable, and after 65, there are almost two women for every man.

Experts attribute this phenomenon to a shorter life expectancy for men. Less healthy lifestyles, higher smoking rates, and insufficient access to medical care contribute to this excess mortality. As a result, there are more women, and they live longer, while heterosexual women must cope with a reduced male presence in their environment.

When the absence of men impacts daily life

This imbalance isn't limited to romantic relationships. It's felt in the professional, social, and domestic spheres. Many Latvian women explain that they move in predominantly female circles, which limits dating opportunities for heterosexual women.

Some heterosexual women choose to move abroad to broaden their romantic horizons. Those who stay behind often have to manage a busy daily life on their own: career, family, social life, and maintaining their home. This accumulation of responsibilities can become burdensome, not due to a lack of skills, but due to concerns about energy, time, and personal well-being.

"Husbands for hire": a pragmatic solution

It is in this context that "husband-by-the-hour" services have experienced significant growth. Local platforms offer qualified professionals, available for booking online or by phone. These service providers handle a variety of tasks: plumbing, carpentry, furniture assembly, curtain rod installation, painting, or setting up electronic equipment. You thus benefit from fast, reliable, and efficient assistance, without stress or improvisation.

Gender roles are still present

However, this phenomenon raises questions. By outsourcing these tasks to professionals embodying the "husband role," does society continue to reinforce certain stereotypes? This logic implicitly rests on the idea that women are, by default, less competent in DIY or housework, even though many of them perfectly master these skills and manage very well independently.

Rather than redistributing skills or normalizing DIY as an activity accessible to all, regardless of gender, this recreates a "functional masculine figure," but in the form of a commercial service. This ambivalence makes this "husband for hire" system particularly revealing of contemporary dynamics between gender, work, and domestic organization.

A phenomenon that transcends Latvian borders

Latvia is not an isolated case. Similar services already exist in other European countries, notably the United Kingdom, where individuals offer their skills for small household jobs. The demand for "husbands for hire" is thus part of a broader trend, linked to evolving lifestyles and expectations regarding comfort.

What if, ultimately, these "husbands for hire" were primarily a story of adaptation? You see pragmatic women choosing effective solutions to preserve their well-being and quality of life. A modern approach to everyday life, where organization becomes a true ally.

This commonality would be the best predictor of lasting love

