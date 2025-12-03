In Türkiye, a simple "like" on Instagram can now justify a divorce.

The Turkish Supreme Court has set a legal precedent by ruling that a simple "like" on a photo of a person of the opposite sex can break marital trust and be grounds for divorce. This decision, stemming from a case in Kayseri , Turkey, requires the husband to pay alimony and compensation to his ex-wife.

The Kayseri case, which sets a precedent

In Kayseri, the wife claims that her husband regularly humiliated her, made her dependent by withholding money, and simultaneously engaged in hurtful online behavior. According to her testimony, the man spent a lot of time on social media, particularly Instagram, where he repeatedly "liked" other women's photos, sometimes accompanied by implicit or suggestive comments.

The Turkish family court ruled that these digital interactions, taken as a whole, constituted far more than mere innocuous activity on social media. The judges determined that this behavior was likely to harm the wife's dignity and undermine the trust necessary for maintaining the marital relationship. They characterized these "likes" and associated attitudes as "trust-destroying behavior," admitting them as evidence in the case file.

From the lower court to the Supreme Court: a precedent established

The husband contested the decision, citing his wife's excessive jealousy, but the Turkish Court of Appeal upheld the ruling: "Liking photos can constitute manifestly disrespectful behavior, likely to undermine trust within the couple." According to the judges, these repeated digital interactions, although seemingly innocuous, have a real psychological impact, fueling a climate of emotional insecurity and disrupting the marital balance.

The Turkish Court of Cassation, the court of last resort, definitively upheld the judgment. It ruled that the husband's conduct constituted "a breach of the duties of loyalty and mutual consideration." Consequently, it confirmed the award of alimony in the amount of 1,000 lira per month, along with material and moral damages intended to compensate for the wife's emotional distress and the deterioration of her living conditions.

Consequences for digital divorces

This case opens the door to the use of digital evidence—such as likes, comments, and online interactions—in marital disputes, transforming mere social traces into legally actionable elements. Turkish lawyers anticipate an increase in divorces based on digital activity, where every virtual gesture could potentially be interpreted as an indication of suspicious behavior.

This evolution necessitates increased vigilance on social media: what was once considered innocent online interaction is now a subject of investigation. Family law specialists see this as a major shift in how trust is established and conflicts within couples are documented.

Debates on privacy in the digital age

This decision in Turkey raises questions about the sometimes blurred lines between personal freedom and virtual fidelity: do seemingly innocuous "likes" become clues to misconduct or hidden intentions? It highlights how courts are reassessing digital interactions, where a simple click, once perceived as insignificant, can now have a significant impact on the marital balance.

It also reflects a broader social shift: our online actions, even the most seemingly innocuous, are acquiring a symbolic and emotional weight that the justice system can no longer ignore. Thus, everyday digital life is encroaching on the legal sphere, forcing everyone to reconsider the boundaries between privacy, public appearances, and marital commitments.

This case, beyond its unique nature, illustrates a profound transformation of married life in the digital age. By recognizing the emotional and social impact of a simple "like," the Turkish justice system is redefining the boundaries of trust and fidelity within a couple.