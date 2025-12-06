She wants to marry a Japanese cartoon character and is causing controversy.

Love between humans and fictional characters is no longer a curiosity reserved for Japan. In December 2025, a young French woman known by the pseudonym Lucie (@hikari_sunshine on TikTok) is preparing to celebrate what she calls her "official marriage" with Mami Nanami, a character from the famous anime "Rent-a-Girlfriend".

A passion that became a commitment

Lucie, a Japanese animation enthusiast for several years, regularly shares her virtual life on TikTok. In a video that recently went viral, she recounts that she has been "in a relationship" with the young blonde heroine of the series Mami Nanami for "four and a half years," and that they are "finally getting married." Between her impressive collection of merchandise and her numerous trips to Japan, the young woman is clearly taking her passion beyond the screen.

#selfship #rentagirlfriend #夢女子#推し結婚♬ Fiancé Anthem By ALTON KIING - ALTON KIING @hikari_sunshine Yes it's true, I'm having a wedding ceremony with my oshi Mami from Rent a girlfriend on December 13th, 2025💛 it's barely in two weeks so give me a follow if you're interested in seeing the wedding photos! Somehow so many people I don't know started posting about this as if it's theirs to announce so I wanted to make a proper post about it 🙂‍↕️ I've been a Mami oshi for 4.5 years now and she's for sure my favorite character ever! As a yumejoshi it's an absolute dream to get to wear a wedding dress for her 🤭 we're both born on a 13th so December 13th felt like a perfect date (it's also St Lucie day!) The ceremony will be in Japan, her home country and where I now live! I'll share more about the location later💕 We'll keep on being the happiest together, please give us your blessings 💐海外のメディアで勝手に載せられたのですが、本当です！今年の12月13日で麻美ちゃんとの結婚式を夢女子として推しのためにウェディングドレスを着るなんてまさに夢みたいな話！これからの私達のこと、どうかよろしくお願いします🙇‍♀️💒 #yumejoshi

Reactions from the online community

Under the video, internet users reacted with emotion and surprise. Some were outraged, deeming the initiative "insane," while others expressed deep empathy. "As long as she's happy, who are we to judge?" read one of the comments.

Lucie (@hikari_sunshine on TikTok) is not alone in this approach: a small community of "romantic otaku" has formed around these symbolic unions between lovers and fictional characters. These ceremonies, often inspired by traditional weddings, allow these fans to express a sincere attachment to imaginary figures who accompany them in their daily lives.

The line between fiction and reality is blurred.

This type of union, however, challenges traditional notions of coupledom and questions the very concept of emotional connection. For some, it's a form of escapism or artistic expression. For others, it's a way to give meaning to a relationship fueled by fiction. Lucie, for her part, simply says she wants to "celebrate a love that makes her happy."

Whether one is surprised or moved by it, this story ultimately shows how the boundaries between the virtual and the real continue to blur. Through Lucie and her "2D bride," an entire connected generation is redefining the possible forms of attachment and shared happiness.