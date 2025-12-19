Things that are never said about the lives of women entrepreneurs

Behind the inspiring portraits of female entrepreneurs often highlighted, the daily reality is more nuanced, even more difficult than one might think. While the figures show an increase in female entrepreneurship, numerous systemic obstacles persist. Financing, work-life balance, mental load, isolation: these are all factors that complicate their journey, far beyond the narratives of success.

Access to financing: a persistent major obstacle

According to the 2025 barometer from TPE Actu , 48% of women entrepreneurs identify access to financing as a major obstacle, compared to 29% of men. This gap is explained in particular by persistent prejudices, underrepresentation in investor networks, and business models wrongly considered less profitable. Lacking external resources, many women turn to self-financing or create smaller-scale businesses, which limits their long-term development.

The double burden of mental load

Far from the image of absolute autonomy, entrepreneurship as a woman also means juggling professional responsibilities and domestic tasks. Nearly 50% of female entrepreneurs report experiencing burnout, often linked to excessive workloads and an unequal distribution of family responsibilities. Among female executives—a profile similar to that of female entrepreneurs—85% report a negative impact on their mental health, compared to 77% of men.

Work-life balance: a constant challenge

Flexibility, often cited as an advantage of entrepreneurship, can backfire on women. Working from home increases the blurring of boundaries between personal and professional life, raising the risk of burnout. A 2024 survey by INED (the French National Institute for Demographic Studies) highlights that 85% of women feel that work-related fatigue impacts their personal lives, compared to 78% of men.

Isolation, limited networks, and self-confidence

Another major obstacle is the lack of professional networks for women, which are still largely dominated by male-dominated dynamics. This hinders access to mentorship, opportunities, and visibility. At the same time, imposter syndrome significantly affects female entrepreneurs: 25% cite a lack of confidence as a barrier, often linked to an unsupportive or even sexist environment.

Several avenues are emerging to improve the conditions of women entrepreneurs. On an individual level, delegation, the establishment of strict working hours, and support from women's networks can reduce burnout and improve productivity. On a collective level, more inclusive public policies, dedicated funding, and mentorship initiatives could accelerate equal opportunities in entrepreneurship.