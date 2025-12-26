Search here...

This woman recounts the misogynistic harassment she endures on a daily basis.

Feminism
Léa Michel
@jessie.song/Instagram

On TikTok, a content creator known as Jessie (@jessie.song) recently shared a poignant testimony from a Chinese woman describing the harassment and sexism she experiences daily. In a few powerful sentences, this account highlights the silent mechanics of everyday sexism, which relies not only on words, but also on silences.

A chilling observation about male reactions

In her testimony, Jessie (@jessie.song) explains that, in her experience, out of 10 men present when a misogynistic joke is told:

  • 1. The fact,
  • Two of them laugh about it.
  • Three don't find it funny, but laugh anyway so as not to feel excluded.
  • Four of them remain silent and act as if they hadn't heard anything.

"Not a single one defends me, not one tries to stop him," she summarizes. From this observation, Jessie (@jessie.song) draws a bitter conclusion: even those who don't openly participate in these behaviors unwittingly contribute to maintaining a hostile environment for women.

"Being on the right side" is not enough

Jessie (@jessie.song) explains that, from a male perspective, many think they're "on the right side" simply because they don't laugh or make sexist remarks themselves. From her perspective—and that of many women—there's no real difference between the person making the joke and those who let it slide without reacting. Together, laughter, averted glances, and silence make up the same system: one that normalizes contempt for women. "Men, consciously or unconsciously, protect the system that's against us. So when women say 'all men are the same,' that's what they mean," she asserts.

@jessie.song Not all men but their silence has co-created the environment ♬ original sound - Jessie

Strong reactions in the comments

Under Jessie's (@jessie.song) video, men expressed their realization: "Honestly, as a guy, this has given me a whole new perspective. I used to think that by not laughing, I wasn't supporting that kind of joke, but now I understand that it's the same as doing nothing." Another commented: "And if a man speaks up to defend a woman, all the others will call him a duck."

Jessie's (@jessie.song) testimony resonated with thousands of internet users. It reveals how silent complicity—even unintentional—can reinforce pervasive sexism. For many, Jessie's video acted as a wake-up call: it served as a reminder that fighting sexism isn't just about not participating, but about daring to stand up against it.

Things that are never said about the lives of women entrepreneurs

