"Toxic masculinity": a feminist response emerges on social media

On social media, a feminist counter-offensive is organizing against masculinist discourse. With innovative campaigns, inspiring speeches, and educational tools, this response offers a different vision of masculinity: freer, more respectful, and infinitely more desirable.

A growing masculinist influence

For several years now, self-proclaimed figures of "alpha masculinity" have been attracting many young men searching for role models. Their rhetoric promises power, dominance, and success, while simultaneously portraying feminism as the number one enemy. The result: a self-image based on rivalry, fear of failure, and a rigid, far from fulfilling, masculinity.

Recent studies demonstrate the extent of this influence. A majority of young adults report knowing these content creators, and a significant proportion follow their videos regularly. Many believe that these narratives "finally tell the truth" and reinforce the idea that society has become hostile to men. This climate fuels a sense of identity crisis, where vulnerability is perceived as a weakness and empathy as a threat.

When viral codes are repurposed for good

Faced with this wave, the feminist response doesn't just denounce it: it innovates. Campaigns designed for social media subvert the very codes of these male-dominated influencers. By using familiar formats, charismatic characters, and short messages, they spread positive values such as respect, consent, and responsibility.

This strategy is brilliant: rather than confronting each other head-on, these campaigns infiltrate the same digital spaces and sow seeds of positive ideas. The goal is not to instill guilt, but to offer inspiring models where strength is balanced with kindness, and where self-confidence is built through cooperation, not domination.

Fathers who are speaking out again

Meanwhile, more personal initiatives are emerging. For example, British actor Stephen Graham, creator of the series "Adolescence," launched " Letters to Our Sons " with psychologist Orly Klein. This project invites fathers from around the world to write to their sons about masculinity freed from traditional gender norms, sharing personal experiences and reflections. Soon to be published as a book, it aims to "restore authentic dialogue and counter the influence of hate speech online."

These fatherly words remind us of an essential truth: there is no single way to be a man. There are as many masculinities as there are individuals, and each deserves to be fully embraced, without shame or pressure. It is in this diversity that richness, creativity, and balance are found.

Education, a pillar of lasting change

Education also plays a central role in this transformation. Despite legal obligations to teach about emotional, relational, and intimate life in schools, these programs often remain insufficient. Associations are therefore mobilizing to highlight the urgent need to educate young people about respect, equality, and healthy relationships. Internationally, some educational reforms are now even integrating these themes from a very young age, recognizing that prevention begins with knowledge and dialogue.

Ultimately, by combining digital actions, cultural projects, and educational demands, this feminist response envisions a more just and joyful society. It invites boys and men to break free from stifling expectations, cultivate their sensitivity, and embrace a masculinity that celebrates respect for oneself and others. Because being a man today is, above all, about having the courage to be fully human.