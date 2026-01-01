In Ethiopia, these female skateboarders are challenging the patriarchy and breaking traditions.

In the bustling streets of Addis Ababa, a group of young women are transforming the concrete into a playground for empowerment. On their skateboards, they're forging a new path, challenging gender norms in a country where public space remains largely male-dominated. Addis Girls Skate is more than just a collective: it's a rolling manifesto, a defiant gesture against the traditions that restrict women's freedom.

Skateboarding, a breath of fresh air on Ethiopian asphalt

Skateboarding officially arrived in Ethiopia in 2016 with the construction of the capital's first skatepark. Previously a niche activity, often perceived as a pastime reserved for expatriates, the sport quickly gained popularity among boys. Girls, however, had to fight to carve out their own space.

“Idiot, you’re dishonoring your family!” could be heard in the streets, directed at Edomawit Ashebir and her friends . These criticisms never dampened their determination. For them, sliding on the asphalt is much more than a sport: it’s a way to assert their right to exist in public spaces, to reclaim the city. Every trick, every jump becomes an act of resistance against patriarchy and social constraints.

A moment of freedom every Saturday

Every Saturday morning, the skatepark is reserved exclusively for them. For a few hours, they escape family and social constraints, board under their feet, dressed sometimes in the traditional white habesha kemis, sometimes in comfortable baggy pants and sneakers.

Makdelina Desta , co-founder of the Addis Girls Skate collective, sums up this unique feeling: “On the board, I’m myself, without any imposed roles.” For Lydia, another skater, “the sound of the wheels clears my mind. I no longer hear the criticism or the sideways glances.” Whether they’re attempting an ollie or gliding down a ramp at the Merkato market, these young women are reinventing their daily lives, turn after turn, with audacity and self-confidence.

Sisterhood and support in a judgmental world

While disapproving looks are still common, female skateboarders find a safe space at the skatepark. Tsion remembers a passerby calling her a "devil" while waiting for her to fall. The community is quite different behind the ramps, however: boys and girls share advice and skateboards, building a solidarity that transcends prejudice. In a country where many women disappear from public life after marriage, these interactions create a genuine network of encouragement and inspiration.

Burtekan, an icon for all generations

Burtekan, nicknamed "Mamy," is a 43-year-old single mother and an iconic figure in the movement. Despite being mocked for her age, she continues to ride alongside teenage girls: "I'm not dead. I still have things to live for." Her presence proves that no stage of life should force withdrawal or erasure. For the younger generation, she embodies the possibility of regaining control of their lives, regardless of social constraints.

Shred the Patriarchy: an international perspective

Swiss photographer Chantal Pinzi documented these skateboarders in her project "Shred the Patriarchy," bringing together girls from countries as diverse as Morocco, India, and Ethiopia. According to her, skateboarding teaches resilience: falling, getting back up, and starting again. In Hawassa, she supports Shurrube, the only female skateboarder in her town, by bringing her recycled skateboards from Berlin. These gestures demonstrate that the girls' courage and determination transcend borders and cultures.

Life lessons on wheels

Skateboarding isn't just a sport; it's a school of life. Thanks to Ethiopian Girl Skaters, founded by Sosina Challa, young people receive academic and emotional support. Edomawit puts it simply: "I stopped listening to those who say it's not for us. Now I skate."

Each trick performed by these young Ethiopian women breaks down a barrier, overturns a stereotype. Their flowing hair, their direct gaze, their free-flowing maneuvers embody a generation that rejects constraints. In Addis Ababa, the sound of wheels on concrete is no longer just urban noise: it's the anthem of newfound freedom and a reinvented destiny. These skateboarders prove that daring to be oneself, even in a conservative context, can transform the city, and perhaps the world, one board at a time.