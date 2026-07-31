She started gymnastics in 1934 and continued competing until she was 92 years old.

Climbing onto parallel bars at an age when many slow down their daily activities? Johanna Quaas did it for decades. This German gymnast, now 100 years old, has demonstrated that a passion nurtured regularly can last a lifetime.

A passion born in childhood

Born on November 20, 1925, in Hohenmölsen, Germany, Johanna Quaas grew up in a family where sport played a significant role. At a very young age, she discovered gymnastics and quickly revealed remarkable talent. In 1934, at just nine years old, she participated in her first competition. Her athletic journey was subsequently interrupted by several family moves, and then by the Second World War, which profoundly disrupted her sporting activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johanna Quaas (@johannaquaas)

A sporting interlude before a remarkable return

After the war, gymnastics was temporarily banned in East Germany. Johanna Quaas did not give up physical activity, however, and turned to handball, a discipline that allowed her to maintain excellent physical condition.

After becoming a physical education teacher, she married Gerhard Quaas, a gymnastics coach, in 1963. Together, they passed on their passion to their three daughters. Finally, in 1981, at the age of 56, Johanna returned to the apparatus. The following year, she participated in a major German competition for senior gymnasts, marking the beginning of a new adventure.

A global celebrity over 80 years old

In 2012, several videos showing Johanna performing a series of routines on the parallel bars and floor went viral. Within days, they circulated worldwide and attracted the attention of numerous international media outlets. That same year, Guinness World Records awarded her the title of "the oldest active competitive gymnast in the world." This recognition was followed by other prestigious distinctions, including the Nadia Comăneci Sportsmanship Award and the German Federal Cross of Merit, recognizing her commitment to sport and its promotion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johanna Quaas (@johannaquaas)

An inspiring philosophy of life

To those who ask her secret, Johanna replies simply: "My face is old, but my heart is young." A phrase that perfectly sums up her state of mind. No "miracle method," just a consistent sporting practice maintained for several decades. She also shares her experience through a book dedicated to gymnastics and continues, in 2026, to encourage new generations.

At 100 years old, still animated by movement

Even though she no longer competes as regularly as before, Johanna Quaas continues to give gymnastics demonstrations at 100 years old. Her energy and passion have made her an iconic figure in amateur sport. Her message has remained the same over the years: never stop moving. This idea is widely supported by research on active aging, and she embodies it with remarkable authenticity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johanna Quaas (@johannaquaas)

Johanna Quaas's journey serves as a reminder that movement, perseverance, and the joy of physical activity have no expiration date. More than a champion, she has become a symbol of an active life lived to the fullest, regardless of age.