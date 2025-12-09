With this 4-gift rule, your Christmas will never be the same again.

Every year, it's the same story: a living room overflowing with presents, wrapping paper flying everywhere, and brand-new toys… suddenly abandoned before nightfall. If you're tired of this frenzy that leaves a lingering sense of waste, the "4-gift rule" might just become your new favorite tradition. Simple, human, and surprisingly joyful, it brings meaning back to the Christmas tree.

The 4-gift rule: a concept as simple as it is ingenious

Born in the UK in 2016, this method proposes limiting gifts to four specific categories, with a clear objective: to give less but better, in other words, to bring joy without succumbing to overconsumption. Far from being a punishment or a reduction of the magic, it instead opens the door to a more peaceful, more thoughtful, and above all, more authentic Christmas. It's a way to transform your celebration without sacrificing the sparkle in your eyes. For each child, you choose precisely four gifts corresponding to their varied needs and desires:

1. A gift from her list

This one ticks the box for instant gratification. It's the gift chosen from their wish list, the coveted desired item. With the caveat highlighted by child psychiatrist Béatrice Copper-Royer : "Between the ages of 3 and 6, children have absolutely no concept of value." You can therefore allow yourself to reinterpret their list intelligently, rather than giving in to every whim.

2. A gift that the person actually needs

An essential item, an everyday tool, something that simplifies or enhances life. It could be a practical object, a useful accessory, or a much-needed piece of equipment. This kind of gift grounds Christmas in reality without diminishing its magic.

3. A garment or accessory to wear

Beautiful, comfortable, bold, or understated—it doesn't matter: this gift fosters self-expression and the pleasure of feeling good in one's own skin. A perfect choice to encourage self-esteem, with a lasting gift.

4. A book or a moment to share

This is the vibrant heart of the rule: to offer an experience, a moment of connection, a memory in the making. Whether it's a carefully chosen book, a trip to an amusement park, or a creative workshop, this fourth gift gives Christmas an incomparable emotional dimension.

Why this rule changes everything

The goal isn't to stifle generosity, but to channel it. By reducing the number of gifts, we value each one more. We avoid unnecessary accumulation and the frustration that comes with toys quickly forgotten. We also reintroduce a form of patience and an essential lesson: no, we can't have everything, all the time. And it's precisely in this way that we relearn how to savor life.

As Béatrice Copper-Royer reminds us, setting limits helps children grow. They learn to understand the concept of choice, to appreciate what they receive without being overwhelmed by demands. And above all, the rule is flexible: you can adapt it to temperament, age, your values, and family dynamics. Nothing is set in stone; everything is adjustable.

Not just for children: a universal method

Contrary to what some might think, the four-gift rule works perfectly… for everyone. Teenagers, adults, couples, entire families: everyone can find something to suit their needs. Because, let's face it, who among us hasn't received an object that was as impressive as it was utterly useless, its appeal vanishing by December 26th? By adopting this approach, you place meaningful gifts under the tree, not a mountain of novelties destined to gather dust. Less consumption, less waste, but tenfold joy: that's a Christmas that reconciles pleasure and conscience.

In short, adopting the four-gift rule means daring to break free from the tendency to overindulge. It means choosing a Christmas where each present tells a story, where thoughtfulness is valued over abundance. With this method, you transform your December 24th without sacrificing its magic. Your tree may no longer be overflowing with presents, but it will radiate with a new intention.