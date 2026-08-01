What if the next get-together with friends involved… PowerPoint presentations? The idea is appealing.

Generally, when you see friends very irregularly, it takes more than a day to catch up on your lives and share the latest news. To avoid voicemails that sound like podcasts and late-night conversations that turn into all-nighters, internet users have found a solution. They prepare slideshows, like students in front of a whiteboard, and improvise a presentation about their own lives. A way to get up to speed without spending hours on it.

Making up for lost time with slideshows

While during our school years, get-togethers with friends were a regular occurrence, practically enlivening our daily lives, in adulthood they're much rarer, happening only a few times a year. Everyone has to check their calendar and find a free slot amidst work commitments, company team-building activities, and family events. And even when most of the group is available, there's always someone who postpones because of their hectic schedule.

When these long-awaited reunions finally happen, there's barely time to toast and exchange pleasantries before it's time to say goodbye. As a result, you don't even know if that childhood friend finally fixed their water leak or if that close friend finally managed to leave their toxic job . To get straight to the point, some internet users had a brilliant idea: organize PowerPoint parties.

Each friend prepares slides in their honor and indulges in this exercise that brings back memories of school. Except that here, instead of presenting the solar system or the lifestyle of ants, the friends make bullet points about their love lives, juicy anecdotes, how they feel at work, and share exclusive information. All of this is enhanced with photos, videos, and emojis. An original and fun way to catch up on lost gossip and missed news.

Taking stock of one's personal life

The best demonstration video comes from the Instagram account @lorienfree . Their group is much larger than a team, and it would take them at least a week to get to know each other inside and out. In this inspirational example, we see friends taking turns in front of the projector and sharing their own scoops, just like the tabloids do with celebrities.

Each person has their own visual identity and artistic direction, making the ritual even more memorable. Some have taken on half-marathons, while others have embarked on career changes. And the most dedicated are planning future vacations with friends. The resident jokers even go so far as to suggest travel plans in the style of "The Kardashians' Villa." It's a PowerPoint presentation that doesn't take itself too seriously, but above all, it allows everyone to share key elements of their lives and tell their stories like an open book. It's a bit like a newsletter or a personal diary, but displayed on a big screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori | Journal d'une Free 📒 (@lorienfree)

Reminder: this is not a comparison exercise

Unlike in school, this PowerPoint presentation and oral presentation aren't graded at the end. The friends aren't a kind of jury but rather attentive spectators, always ready to encourage their speakers and clap their hands in support. Indeed, some seem to have accomplished the impossible by participating in high-level sporting competitions, performing at Tomorrowland, or being promoted from junior to senior at their company. But others have simply moved apartments or spent more time with their families. And no one experience is worth more than another.

The goal isn't to foster a silent rivalry, nor to boast about having visited eight countries in two months or climbed Mont Blanc without training. This PowerPoint presentation shouldn't become a source of pressure, much less instill a sense of inadequacy in those who haven't experienced a major spiritual revolution. It should remain a supportive tool and a lighthearted biography.

Ultimately, this trend celebrates connection, not performance. It doesn't demand a spectacular life, a new job every year, or an impressive list of trips to show off. It simply invites everyone to say, "This is where I am today." And sometimes, that's already a lot.

So, the next time friends get together after several months of silence, perhaps instead of starting the evening with an endless "So, what's new?", they'll turn on a projector. A few slides, a few jokes, and a few memories might be enough to make up for all the lost time.