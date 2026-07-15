Ordering without buying: the phenomenon of "dopamine websites" raises questions

What if you could experience the pleasure of online shopping… without ever taking out your credit card? That's the surprising idea behind "dopamine websites," a trend from South Korea that's generating increasing interest. Behind this unusual concept lies a reflection on how we consume and manage our desires.

A shopping experience… without buying

At first glance, these platforms look like any other e-commerce or food delivery site. You browse products, customize an order, fill your cart, read reviews, and confirm your selection. Except that just when everything seems ready, nothing happens: no payment is requested, and no delivery is scheduled. Some sites even take the experience further by displaying an order confirmation or a fake real-time tracking system , with a virtual delivery person seemingly approaching your home. Everything is designed to recreate the feeling of shopping, without a single transaction.

Why does this give pleasure?

The secret lies in dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to motivation and anticipation. Contrary to popular belief, it's not just the final reward that stimulates the brain, but also the anticipation of that reward. Simply adding an item to your cart or preparing an order is enough to trigger this pleasant feeling. "Dopamine websites" exploit this mechanism: they offer the excitement of buying without the associated expense.

A response to the desire to consume differently

This trend is particularly appealing to young adults, in a context where purchasing power is often under pressure. For some, these platforms represent an alternative to "comfort shopping," which involves buying things to improve one's mood. By enjoying the experience without actually making a purchase, users feel they are satisfying an immediate desire while still staying within their budget. It's an original way to find a balance between pleasure and controlling spending.

Uses that go beyond shopping

The principle is already extending to other everyday habits. Some platforms, for example, offer "virtual cigarette breaks," where users chat for a few minutes in an atmosphere reminiscent of breaks between colleagues, but without cigarettes. The idea remains the same: to recapture the sensations associated with a habit, without suffering the financial, health, or social consequences.

A trend that divides

The concept, however, doesn't convince everyone. Some believe that filling a shopping cart without actually buying anything is already common practice on legitimate e-commerce sites and therefore see no point in these platforms. Others feel that the pleasure lies primarily in receiving the package, not simply in anticipating it. Questions also exist regarding the protection of personal data. Like many digital services, these sites could collect information about their users' preferences and browsing habits, even though their methods remain poorly documented.

Beyond its unusual nature, this trend reveals an evolution in consumer behavior. "Dopamine-fueled sites" demonstrate that some internet users seek to enjoy the sensations associated with shopping while maintaining control over their budget and choices. It remains to be seen whether this phenomenon will become permanent or disappear as quickly as it appeared. One thing is certain: it illustrates how new generations are reinventing their relationship with consumption by subverting the conventions of online commerce.