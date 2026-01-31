These families live according to strict rules, often compared to a way of life from another century.

Mormon families, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, live a life governed by strict religious principles that sometimes evoke 19th-century values. They often share these moments on social media through "Mormon influencers."

Codified and conservative rules of life

Mormons avoid coffee, tea, tobacco, and drugs, in accordance with a health code called the Word of Wisdom. They practice tithing, giving 10% of their income to the Church, and observe a monthly 24-hour fast, abstaining from food and drink, with the money saved being donated to charity (fast offerings). Young people are also encouraged to wait until they are at least 16 years old before dating and to prioritize serious relationships leading to marriage, often celebrated in a temple.

Family is central to the community, with marriage and children being highly valued. Members are also encouraged to adopt a modest appearance: no tattoos, only one pair of earrings for women, and modest clothing. After certain temple ceremonies, they wear religious undergarments called garments, symbols of spiritual commitment.

An eternal family at the heart of beliefs

Temple marriage seals unions "for time and eternity," allowing—for the most devout—a posthumous family reunion in the heavenly realm. Children are ritually "sealed" to their parents; genealogy and proxy baptisms for the deceased reinforce this intergenerational bond.

The family takes precedence, with procreation seen as a "divine mission," and the education of children as a major spiritual duty. The family unit is thus conceived as the fundamental unit of the divine plan: it is simultaneously a place of love, moral learning, and the transmission of faith. Family roles are highly valued, with an ideal of a stable home structured around religious commitment, family prayer, and active participation in the life of the Church. Thus, the family is not merely a social institution, but a sacred reality, destined to endure beyond death.

Strong presence on social media

Despite their professed modesty, many Mormons are heavily investing in Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to showcase a life presented as harmonious and virtuous: carefully chosen modest clothing, balanced family meals, daily prayers, and wellness routines. This content constructs a gentle, orderly, and reassuring aesthetic that appeals to a broad audience beyond their religious community.

Mormon "tradwives," often brought to light or amplified by reality TV shows and social media platforms, embody a strong return to traditional family roles: long dresses, retro hairstyles, meticulously decorated interiors, homeschooling, and an emphasis on motherhood. By 2025, these figures have amassed millions of views, becoming true influencers of "soft conservatism," where spirituality, vintage aesthetics, and domestic performance blend in a narrative that is both nostalgic and perfectly adapted to contemporary digital codes.

In short, these Mormon families perpetuate a way of life structured by faith, blending Victorian austerity with digital modernity. Their online presence, poised between authenticity and idealization, fascinates as much as it raises questions about our hyper-connected age.