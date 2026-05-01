At just 14 years old, Adhara Pérez Sánchez has an IQ higher than Albert Einstein

She was diagnosed with autism at age 3, unfortunately bullied at school, and ignored by her teachers. Now 14, Adhara Pérez Sánchez has an IQ of 162—higher than Albert Einstein's—and two engineering degrees. Her story is anything but ordinary.

An IQ of 162, higher than Einstein and Hawking

Adhara Maite Pérez Sánchez is a young Mexican prodigy whose IQ is estimated at 162, thus exceeding the estimated score of the German-born Swiss-American theoretical physicist Albert Einstein and the British theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking.

To give you an idea, the average IQ is around 100 – a score of 162 places Adhara among "the rarest minds in the world." This figure is all the more remarkable given that this young woman grew up in particularly difficult circumstances.

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A childhood marked by bullying and autism

Originally from the impoverished Tláhuac neighborhood of Mexico City, Adhara was diagnosed with autism at just three years old. At school, she was bullied by her classmates, and her teachers weren't equipped to accommodate her needs. She changed schools three times. Her mother recounted in an interview with Marie Claire Mexico: "She didn't want to do anything anymore, she was depressed, no one had any empathy for her, they made fun of her." A context that could have held her back… but it didn't.

Two engineering degrees obtained before adolescence

Adhara finished primary school at the age of 5 and high school at 9. At 11, she entered the National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico, where she earned a first degree in systems engineering, followed by a second in industrial engineering from the Technological University of Mexico. At the same time, she took courses in astronomy and dreamed of becoming the first Mexican woman astronaut.

Stephen Hawking as the catalyst for a vocation

It was at the age of seven, after an epileptic seizure that left her in a coma for three days, that Adhara saw photos of Stephen Hawking in her doctor's office. That moment changed everything: it sparked her passion for engineering and space exploration. Since then, she has never looked at the stars in the same way.

STEM Ambassador and future NASA engineer

Adhara Pérez Sánchez is currently a STEM ambassador for the Mexican Space Agency, where she teaches mathematics and space science to young learners. Her ultimate goal is to work for NASA as an engineer before becoming an astronaut. She was even invited by the president of the University of Arizona (USA) to study there, but chose to remain in Mexico. This decision speaks volumes about her convictions.

In short, Adhara Pérez Sánchez proves at 14 that genius doesn't stop at the gates of difficulty. She's aiming for nothing less than Mars, and given her track record, it would be unwise to bet against her.