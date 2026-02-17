"Racist culture": At 25, this Australian tennis player ends her career

Australian professional tennis player Destanee Aiava has announced that she will end her career at the end of the 2026 season. Aged 25 - she will celebrate her 26th birthday on May 10 - the Melbourne native justified her decision by a profound disillusionment with the professional environment, which she describes as "a toxic boyfriend".

A "racist, misogynistic and homophobic" environment

In a lengthy Instagram post , Destanee Aiava explains that she gradually lost the joy of playing, citing the weight of expectations and the difficulty of rebuilding her life outside of tennis. "Sometimes I kept playing because I felt I owed it to everyone who had helped me, other times, out of fear of starting from scratch," she confides.

The current world number 258 isn't content with a quiet farewell: she's openly denouncing the "toxic culture" that she believes is poisoning her sport. "Behind the white outfits and traditions lies a racist, misogynistic, homophobic culture hostile to anyone who deviates from the norm," Aiava writes. Of Samoan descent, she says she endured discrimination and hurtful remarks throughout her career.

This stance reflects a broader unease within the world of tennis. Governing bodies, such as the ITF and the WTA, have already acknowledged the extent of online abuse suffered by female players. In 2024, nearly 8,000 abusive or threatening messages were recorded against 458 players, both men and women, often related to sports betting.

Social media, a catalyst for hate

Destanee Aiava spares neither internet users nor institutions. "I want to say a huge 'go to hell' to everyone who made me feel inferior," she declared. Like many athletes, she says she has been the victim of harassment on social media, affecting both her appearance and her performance. Players like Great Britain's Katie Boulter have already tried to raise awareness about these abuses, but the normalization of insults and threats continues to undermine the mental health of many female athletes.

A new beginning

Despite the bitterness, Destanee Aiava says she wants to focus on the positives: the travels, the friendships, and the life lessons. "This sport has taken a lot from me, but it has also taught me that there's always a chance to start again," she writes. With this announcement, the Australian opens a necessary debate on values and diversity in tennis, a sport long perceived as a symbol of elegance and respectability, but which many are now calling to be transformed from within.

Ultimately, by leaving the circuit, Destanee Aiava is not simply turning the page on a promising career; she is sounding the alarm against the persistent abuses and discrimination in professional tennis. Her story highlights the challenges of a still rigid system and calls for a rethinking of the conditions for athletes to thrive, beyond appearances and traditions.