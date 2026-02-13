They prefer to toast with friends on February 14th: the rise of "Galentine's Day"

What if February wasn't just about a romantic candlelit dinner for two on February 14th? More and more women are choosing to raise a glass with friends to celebrate Galentine's Day, a holiday dedicated to sisterhood. Originating in a television series, it has established itself as a festive, free-spirited, and decidedly joyful alternative to traditional Valentine's Day.

A party born in a series that has become a cult classic

Originally, Galentine's Day was a fictional nod to reality. In 2010, in the American series "Parks and Recreation," the bubbly character Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, organized a brunch on February 13th to celebrate… her friends. Waffles, compliments, small gifts, and bursts of laughter: the concept was simple and delightfully warm. It was a celebration of female friendship, the day before Valentine's Day.

What began as a lighthearted scene quickly transcended the screen. Fueled by social media, Galentine's Day has transformed into a genuine annual event, particularly in the United States, the United Kingdom, and France. Every year, around February 13th or 14th, social media posts proliferate: decorated tables, sparkling toasts, pajama parties, and getaways with friends. Fiction has given way to an enthusiastically embraced tradition.

A strong alternative to Valentine's Day

Galentine's Day takes the traditions of Valentine's Day and applies them to friendship. Flowers, chocolates, cards, and festive dinners are no longer reserved for couples. They become symbols of an equally powerful love: the love you share with your friends.

For some, it's a way to shift the focus away from romantic love on February 14th and remind everyone that your worth doesn't depend on your relationship status. You are whole, radiant, and worthy of celebration, whether you're in a relationship, single, or between relationships. For others, it's simply an opportunity to add a fun and sparkling moment to their calendar.

The strength of this celebration lies in its freedom. It doesn't necessarily replace Valentine's Day; it expands upon it. It opens up space for other forms of attachment, for those chosen bonds that support you, inspire you, and help you grow.

A rapidly growing cultural phenomenon

Over the years, Galentine's Day has become a public phenomenon. Bars and restaurants now offer special "girls' nights out." Some establishments create dedicated menus, creative workshops, or themed gift sets. As is often the case, the commercial world has seized upon the trend.

Beyond marketing strategies, what truly matters for many is the shared experience. A dinner prepared together, an evening spent chatting late into the night, an exchange of letters, or even a simple toast can be enough to give meaning to the celebration. What counts is not the perfect setting, but the warmth of the moment.

Put friendship at the center of your life

The rise in popularity of Galentine's Day is part of a broader movement: the appreciation of female friendships. Long relegated to the background behind romantic relationships, they are now recognized as essential pillars of personal balance.

Research in social psychology highlights the importance of friendship networks for emotional well-being. Strong friendships help reduce stress, strengthen feelings of belonging, and foster self-confidence. Celebrating these bonds is therefore far from trivial. It's about recognizing their structuring role in your life. Your friends are the people who see you grow, support your projects, applaud your successes, and surround you during more vulnerable times. Honoring them is also honoring yourself.

An inclusive and evolving celebration

While Galentine's Day has historically been associated with women, it is evolving. Some initiatives are opening it up to anyone wishing to celebrate their friendships, regardless of gender or relationship status. The date itself is flexible: February 13th, the evening of the 14th, or the nearest weekend. This flexibility contributes to its success.

Unlike Valentine's Day, which is often filled with expectations, Galentine's Day is meant to be lighthearted and joyful. It doesn't follow any single format. You can imagine it as cozy, festive, or even minimalist. It adapts to your energy, your budget, and your style.

In just a few years, this holiday has gone from a "sitcom joke" to a celebration observed in many countries. By placing friendship at the heart of the festivities around February 14th, it reminds us of a simple and luminous truth: love isn't limited to romantic relationships. It comes in a thousand forms, and your friendships also deserve to be celebrated with pride.