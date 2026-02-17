Rejected on LinkedIn, she buys tickets to a match and finally lands a contract

Faced with repeated rejections online, stylist Marisa Lauren decided to change her approach. Her initiative, shared on TikTok, quickly attracted attention.

Applications that went unanswered

Like many creative professionals, Marisa Lauren, known on TikTok as @marisamenist, initially tried the traditional route. She explains that she contacted NBA players via LinkedIn hoping to offer her services as a stylist. Despite her repeated efforts, her messages went unanswered.

In an industry where image is paramount, landing a first contract can be complex, especially without a strong network in professional sports. Rather than giving up, Marisa Lauren chose to rethink her strategy.

An unexpected initiative at Madison Square Garden

It was by purchasing courtside tickets (offering an unparalleled view of the court) for a New York Knicks game that the young woman decided to make the connection. The seats closest to the court provide maximum visibility and sometimes allow for direct interaction with the players. The game was being held at Madison Square Garden in New York, the iconic NBA arena and home of the Knicks. By positioning herself courtside, Marisa Lauren hoped to be able to present her work in person, where her digital messages hadn't been enough.

In a video posted on TikTok, she holds up her phone screen to NBA players sitting courtside. A message appears in large print: "Can I style you?" A simple, direct, and effective approach. The clip has generated numerous reactions, ranging from admiration for her audacity to questions about the cost of such an operation.

When social media becomes an echo chamber

The video, shared on TikTok and Instagram, quickly went viral, illustrating a growing trend: professionals showcasing their journeys and attempts to break into competitive fields. On her account, the stylist recounts how she ultimately landed a contract after this initiative. Marisa Lauren hasn't publicly detailed all the terms of the agreement, but states that her presence at the match allowed her to make a crucial connection.

Her story highlights how social media can serve as a portfolio, a network, and a visibility lever. By sharing her experience, she transforms a risky gamble into an inspiring narrative for other creatives facing rejection.

Style, the new challenge for NBA players

For several years now, fashion has been playing an increasingly important role in the NBA. Players' arrivals at the arena, often photographed and shared on social media, have become veritable impromptu fashion shows. Athletes like those of the New York Knicks carefully cultivate their public image, aware that their style contributes to their personal brand. Collaborating with a stylist allows them to refine this visual identity, which is all the more scrutinized in the age of Instagram and TikTok.

In this context, Marisa Lauren's approach is part of a dynamic where sport and fashion are increasingly intersecting. Players, who have become cultural figures beyond the field, are multiplying their collaborations with designers and image consultants.

Dare to break out of the traditional framework

This stylist's story illustrates a contemporary reality: recruitment no longer relies solely on formal channels. While LinkedIn remains a central tool for many professionals, it doesn't guarantee access to highly sought-after talent. By investing in courtside spots, Marisa Lauren opted for a direct approach. This strategic choice also raises questions about new forms of personal entrepreneurship. Creating one's own opportunity, documenting the process, and capitalizing on virality: these are all elements that are redefining the traditional rules of contract hunting.

In short, despite being rejected on LinkedIn, Marisa Lauren didn't give up on her goal. By purchasing courtside tickets to a New York Knicks game, she transformed a digital rejection into a tangible opportunity. Her story serves as a reminder that, in the creative and sports industries, boldness and perseverance can sometimes open doors that online messaging alone cannot.