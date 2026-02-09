They changed careers after 35: what surprised them

Changing careers after 35 often feels like a leap into the unknown. Yet, many women have done it, and their journeys are as inspiring as they are revealing. They prove that it's never too late to realign with yourself, your desires, and your values.

"I wanted meaning, not just a salary."

For many, a career change begins with a little voice inside that refuses to be silenced. This is the case for this woman who left a comfortable career in interior design at 35 to move into product management and digital strategy. This change wasn't impulsive: it stemmed from a deep need for meaning and enjoyment in her work.

Despite doubts related to her age and the fear of "starting from scratch," she chose to listen to her inner voice. She completed training, found mentors, began freelancing, and then landed a full-time position that truly suits her. What surprised her most? Finally feeling aligned with her goals and showing her children that it's possible to change course at any point in life.

Returning to studies, a challenge that helps one grow

For some women, changing careers means returning to university. In Strasbourg, women aged 36, 42, and even 56 have decided to resume their studies to change direction. After sometimes years in jobs that no longer fulfilled them, they have chosen to invest in themselves.

This return to learning was demanding, but also incredibly stimulating. They describe rediscovering a new energy, renewed confidence, and an unexpected sense of legitimacy. What surprised them? Their own adaptability and the wealth of opportunities that opened up to them after this refresher course.

Leave everything behind to get closer to his values

In a blog dedicated to career guidance, Elorri, an engineer for over 10 years, recounts how her job became a daily burden. At 35, she decided to change everything. Not to escape, but to get closer to what truly mattered to her.

Her turning point was simple yet powerful: "Why not me?" She embraced the idea of starting over, learning a new trade, and navigating a period of uncertainty. What surprised her most was discovering that courage isn't the absence of fear, but the ability to persevere despite it.

Multiple paths, one shared energy

On forums and social media , many women share similar stories. At 35, 38, or even 45, they changed careers, went back to school, or accepted a lower-level position to bounce back stronger later. Some left stable jobs, while others dared to pursue more creative, entrepreneurial, or socially conscious projects.

They all describe a period of doubt, but also immense satisfaction at having given themselves a chance. What they hadn't anticipated? The renewed confidence, the inner drive, and the pride of having dared.

What these paths have in common

Despite the diversity of the stories, several points recur:

A need for meaning, fulfillment, and personal coherence.

Very real fears, but also the joy of having listened to one's desires.

The invaluable support of loved ones, mentors, or communities.

The importance of training, whether academic, online or on the job.

Changing careers after 35 is no longer an exception, but an increasingly common and profoundly enriching experience. These women demonstrate that it's possible to reshape your professional path at any age, with self-compassion, courage, and confidence. Your experience, skills, and life story are not obstacles: they are your greatest strengths for writing the next chapter.