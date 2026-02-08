These are the best cities to live in around the world in 2026, according to a study

Do you dream of a living environment that supports your energy, balance, and enjoyment of everyday life? In 2026, several international studies will reveal the cities offering the best quality of life worldwide. Safety, environment, culture, well-being: these rankings allow us to rethink what "living well" truly means today.

Major global cities still in the lead

According to the World's Best Cities Report 2026 , certain capital cities continue to dominate the rankings of the most attractive places to live, work, and thrive. London, New York, and Paris occupy the top spots, followed by Tokyo, Madrid, and Singapore. These cities are appealing due to their economic dynamism, cultural influence, and ability to offer a stimulating urban lifestyle without ever sacrificing comfort or diversity.

Living in a major metropolis in 2026 is no longer just about career opportunities. It's also about having access to green spaces, efficient transportation, a vibrant cultural scene, and neighborhoods where you can feel safe, inspired, and connected to others. These cities are now focusing on more human-centered, sustainable urban planning that respects both people and lifestyles.

Daily quality of life according to international indices

Other rankings, such as the quality of life index published by Numbeo for 2026 , take a more concrete and measurable approach. They consider criteria such as safety, health, purchasing power, pollution, and housing costs. Several European cities top this ranking, including The Hague, Utrecht, and Eindhoven in the Netherlands, as well as Vienna in Austria and Copenhagen in Denmark.

These cities are renowned for their harmonious balance between urban life and personal well-being. They offer robust infrastructure, excellent access to healthcare, pleasant public spaces, and an organization that facilitates daily life. Here, your body can breathe, your mind can relax, and your energy can flow more freely, far from excessive stress or endless commutes.

What makes these cities so pleasant to live in

It's no coincidence that certain cities consistently top the rankings. They share several key characteristics: a high-performing healthcare system, strong public safety, efficient transportation, accessible green spaces, and a rich cultural scene. This is often complemented by urban policies focused on sustainability, air quality, and social cohesion.

These elements directly contribute to the residents' sense of well-being. You can build a life there where your body is respected, your time valued, and your daily life is punctuated by activities that nourish both mind and heart. These cities are not merely functional; they invite you to live life to the fullest, with gentleness and vitality.

Rankings that vary according to your priorities

There is no single "best city" in the world, but rather cities that respond differently to each person's needs and desires. Whether you're looking for a vibrant cultural scene, a peaceful environment, career opportunities, or a family-friendly atmosphere, your ideal city depends primarily on what fosters your personal well-being.

Ultimately, the 2026 rankings show that quality of life today takes many forms. From major international metropolises to human-scale European cities, the world offers a diverse range of living environments. Whether you're considering a move or simply enjoy comparing lifestyles around the globe, these studies invite you to reflect on what truly matters to you.