What psychology says about the feeling of knowing yourself forever

We've never met before, and yet we feel like we share a past. It's as if we were two who got up to all sorts of mischief in a previous life or a parallel universe. In friendship or love, there are strangers who seem almost more familiar than members of our own family. No, it's not a paranormal phenomenon, nor a sign of reincarnation; psychology has a more rational explanation.

A disturbing phenomenon explained by science

It's like a feeling of déjà vu. You've just met someone and know nothing about them, yet they seem so close. You share the same interests, the same passions, and you laugh at the same jokes, however childish they may be. It's quite simple: you're on the same page about everything and you feel a connection that even Bluetooth couldn't replicate. The chemistry happens spontaneously, whereas with others it takes years for it to develop. So much so that you start to believe in the concept of twin flames and alter egos.

In just a few minutes of conversation, we're almost as close as childhood best friends. We find ourselves confiding in each other, even though we're usually quite guarded, and we drop our social masks without hesitation. Feeling so at ease with someone we've only known for ten minutes is particularly unsettling. We even wonder if it's a mirage, it seems so unreal.

This closeness of mind, both fascinating and disconcerting, has been the subject of a study. Researchers at Dartmouth College have coined a term for this almost divine experience: “neural synchronization.” On paper, it sounds like a Black Mirror-esque concept, but in reality, it makes perfect sense. “These findings show that our brains literally tune in to the same frequency as those of people we are close to,” as reported in Psychology Today . It's enough that these people have shared similar experiences to bring our minds a little closer.

The emotional reactivity of the person you are speaking to also plays a role.

This curious feeling that transcends us and touches us deeply also depends on the empathy and emotional intelligence of the person we're speaking to. No, it's not a twist of fate, simply the result of active listening and great emotional sensitivity. The other person responds immediately, as if they knew exactly what we wanted to hear. They almost seem to have telekinetic powers.

“When a person responds in less than 250 milliseconds, it sends a connection signal perceived as natural and authentic, reinforcing the impression of being on the same wavelength as the other person,” explains psychologist Claire Petin to Doctissimo .

And in a self-centered world, these fluid, back-and-forth interactions are so rare that they seem justifiable only by mystical forces. This feeling of knowing each other forever wouldn't happen with a self-centered person, who only ever speaks of "I" and who turns every dialogue into a monologue.

The role of intuition should not be underestimated

We often talk about intuition in these significant encounters. In reality, intuition is a form of ultra-fast analysis performed by our brain based on thousands of micro-signals: facial expressions, posture, tone of voice, speech rhythm. We don't go through conscious reflection, but our brain compiles everything. When it determines that "it clicks," it sends us an overall feeling of rightness. Hence that famous "I don't know why, but I feel good with this person."

This feeling of having known each other forever and having shared countless adventures is, in fact, a unique and special human experience. It's not every day you meet people with whom you feel completely at ease from the very first moment. It remains an exceptionally rare instance of genuine connection. However, spontaneity is key to truly connecting with someone on the same wavelength.

Ultimately, this feeling of having always known each other and having a mirror in front of us isn't just an illusion. They say we all have between one and seven physical doppelgangers in the world, but we also have countless spiritual clones. So when we stumble upon that person with whom we're in perfect harmony, we make sure to keep them close. Enough to replay the scene from Barbie as the Princess and the Princess endlessly.