"A teacher shouldn't wear that": her blunt response to criticism

According to popular opinion, a primary school teacher should be modest in her appearance. How? By sticking to a chunky knit cardigan and criminally simple trousers. While every profession has its dress code, primary school teachers have considerable freedom in their clothing choices. And one of them reminds us of this, sporting a leather skirt and a low-cut dress.

Outfits deemed “inappropriate” by internet users

Within the walls of schools, not all teachers are dressed like the Hogwarts gang. Content creator @maitreeeeeeeeesse, who teaches a combined first and second grade class, leaves the plain knitwear and simple blazer in the closet in favor of more cheerful and assertive pieces. On the agenda? A baroque-print corset, a romantic Bridgerton-style dress, a plaid mini-skirt, and figure-hugging denim overalls. A far cry from the antiquated teachers of our time who wore glasses, noisy chains, and flat ballet flats.

The young teacher, who shares her daily life in the school environment, single-handedly refutes the myth of the old-fashioned, out-of-touch professor. However, some criticize her for her lack of neutrality and harshly condemn her wardrobe, as if clothing were the key to credibility.

In the comments, internet users lecture her on her choice of clothing. They practically punish her for being too glamorous. While online predators indulge in repugnant fantasies about her combination of fabrics, reactionaries stuck in the days of school uniforms cry foul. While her students generally compare her to a fairy or readily call her "cool," the adults online find her outfits inappropriate.

Defying the clichés of the ordinary teacher, look after look

In the collective imagination, female teachers all appear in a similar outfit. The description? A plaid shirt, a cardigan that falls to their hips, and dated flared jeans. Spanish teachers seem to be the only ones to escape this distressing uniformity, sporting brightly colored pieces and worshipping the Desigual brand. Even though teachers aren't subject to any fashion regulations , unconscious norms lead them to favor straight-leg trousers over tweed shorts and wool sweaters over fitted turtlenecks.

And fiction reinforces these stereotypes, leading us to believe that a pencil skirt has no place behind the blackboard. Judging by the appearance of pop culture teachers, they lack a keen sense of style and display an extreme aesthetic minimalism. The schoolteachers on our screens sport looks that even our grandmothers would find bland.

The content creator, for her part, wants to put an end to this zero-tolerance policy. She oscillates between "Miss Honey" looks and badass vibes, Renaissance-style slit dresses and "Gossip Girl" outfits. In a relentlessly sexualized industry, she's simply taking back control of her image.

No provocation, just personal expression

This teacher, who refuses to conform to a professional ideal, may not have an academic style, but that doesn't detract from her teaching ability. In a society that judges a woman's respectability by the length of her skirt and the amount of skin she reveals, it's no wonder she's criticized. Yet, by embracing creativity, this teacher teaches her students the art of individuality—a concept sadly absent from textbooks.

She's not trying to "distract the little blond heads" or "show off to her colleagues." She's doing what many fail to do: being herself. In the comments, internet users who speak the language of kindness praise her incredible versatility.

This teacher may be flexible with her wardrobe, but that doesn't stop her from asserting her authority at the desks. It can't be said enough: you can't judge a book by its cover. Something to remember once and for all.