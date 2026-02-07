The Super Bowl cheerleaders who are already attracting everyone's attention

In the United States, the Super Bowl is more than just a sporting event; it's an institution. It's practically part of American cultural heritage. This year again, cheerleaders will entertain the crowd between games and encourage their respective teams with sparkling pom-poms. Far from being mere extras, these scantily clad showgirls are sometimes more famous than the athletes on the field.

These cheerleaders who monopolize all the attention

Cheerleaders don't just decorate the stage and wave their arms up and down. They contribute to the success of the sporting event. They deliver an artistic and athletic performance set to an encouraging slogan. This sport, a blend of gymnastics, circus arts, and dance, is incredibly physical. They aren't just girls waving pom-poms while wearing their team's colors. On the contrary, they play a vital role and are universally respected across the Atlantic. Contrary to what some might think, it's not just for show.

While the undisputed king of reggaeton, Bad Bunny, kicks off the Super Bowl this Sunday, February 8, 2026, cheerleaders will entertain the crowd during halftime and set the stadium ablaze once again. In this discipline that blends daring acrobatics, visual choreography, and synchronized footwork, some cheerleaders are true stars. They are sometimes more anticipated than the renowned athletes, who are supposed to be the protagonists of this ultimate game. They even have their own fan clubs, and their routines captivate the crowds.

Kylie Dickson

She proves that it takes more than a pretty face to earn a place in these highly competitive teams. Before showcasing her flexibility on the field, she competed in the Junior Olympic National Championships. A cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC), Kylie is one of the team's most followed members on Instagram. She is admired for her elegant style, impeccable technique, and warm personality. She perfectly embodies the "glamorous and disciplined" image that the DCC cultivates.

Madeline Salter

She started dancing at a very young age (as early as 6) and underwent extensive training in competitive and collegiate dance before joining the prestigious Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, also known as America's Sweethearts. This gift for cheerleading seems to be in her genes. Her mother was on the team in the 1980s. A committed woman, she wanted to clarify her profession online. “Being a woman in sports is about wearing much more than a uniform: we carry expectations, pressure, and a purpose,” she said.

Reece Weaver

Also a member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Reece is very active on social media. With a more relaxed and approachable style, she is popular with a young audience. Her constant smile and energy make her a standout at games.

Chloe Holladay

The first cheerleader to join an NFL team (Tennessee Titans) in decades, Chloe has exploded onto the TikTok scene with over a million followers. She stands out for her unique style (inspired by HBCU cheerleaders) and athletic grace. She represents an evolution of diversity in NFL cheerleading.

Ava Lahey

Discovered in 2024 in the Netflix series America's Sweethearts, Ava quickly became a fan favorite. A recent member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, she is seen by audiences as authentic, determined, and very expressive both on stage and screen.

Faith Ward

The first New Zealander to join the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Faith attracted international attention from the moment she arrived. She wore the feathered accessories of cabarets before donning the pom-poms. A former professional dancer in Auckland, she brings a fresh perspective and a multicultural touch to the team.

Are there any upcoming changes to the selection criteria?

Cheerleading is more demanding than it seems. But it's also, and above all, a sport of appearance. During the Super Bowl demonstrations, all the bodies are virtually identical, with only slight variations in skin tone. Having a sense of rhythm and flexible limbs isn't enough to join the cheerleading squad and wear the pom-poms. You also have to conform to an archaic ideal of beauty : that of the slim, toned woman.

Cheerleaders seem subject to a weight limit and specific measurements. These rather stereotypical but carefully concealed rules hang over the applicants' resumes. In fact, in 2013, a Ravens cheerleader named Courtney Lenz was sidelined after gaining a little weight. "We're weighed every week during the season and you can't move. I think I gained 800 grams," she told Access Hollywood. According to her, it wasn't mentioned, but it resulted in her being temporarily suspended. This explains why the profiles are so "polished."

While men are now allowed to perform with pom-poms and aspire to roles other than that of "carrier," diversity remains rather abstract. Where are the cheerleaders with afros ? Where are the ones with love handles under their sequined outfits? For now, it's as if we're witnessing the resurrection of the Victoria's Secret Angels.