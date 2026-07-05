A women-only beach exists in Dubai: what does that really change?

Imagine a beach with a sign of a man with a line through him, where you can complete your crossword puzzle without being catcalled and dive into the waves without feeling like a piece of meat. This little slice of paradise, worthy of Barbieland or the fictional city of Tana, exists, nestled between towering skyscrapers and air-conditioned terraces. Created at the initiative of the city of Dubai, this women-only beach promises idyllic holidays accompanied by a sense of serenity.

A unique beach has opened in Dubai

In front of most of the beaches, there are signs prohibiting cigarettes, loudspeakers, and water sports equipment. This fine sandy beach, which connects Dubai 's towering skyscrapers to the azure lagoons, bears another inscription. This one is truly unique. At its entrance, there is a crossed-out male figure indicating to men that they are not welcome.

It's an exclusively female beach where only women have special access. While Dubai may not be the most appealing destination given the current geopolitical situation, it can boast of having created the world's first beach entirely dedicated to women. This beach, privatized for women's privacy , is located on Al Mamzar Bay. It has been completely redesigned as part of a massive beachfront transformation project in this part of the United Arab Emirates.

Palm trees stand opposite towering glass skyscrapers, and the hypnotic blue sea beckons. It's a picture-postcard setting, devoid of any man. In this feminine space, the realization of a long-held fantasy, there are no men to solicit phone numbers, spy on figures over sunglasses, or interrupt sunbathing sessions with pickup lines from another century . Women can swim in peace, bask in the sun without restraint, and extend this salty escape until dusk. This beach, designed in a region with one of the lowest crime rates in the world, confirms Dubai's high level of safety.

Night swimming, female staff and enhanced supervision

This beach, which resembles a joyful mirage and would be perfectly at home in a feminist film, offers more than just a vast expanse of water and fine sand dotted with upscale seating. It's a place we couldn't have imagined, even in our wildest dreams. Residents and tourists alike can swim 24/7, even after sunset. The area around the beach is bathed in perfect lighting, making it ideal for splashing around even at night, when the heat is more bearable.

And behind the binoculars at the observation post, there are only women. All the staff hired to monitor the beach, control access, and keep a watchful eye on the water are female. The women then feel as if they are the only species on Earth. This beach, surrounded by sturdy fences and separated from other parts of Al Mamzar, is like paradise for those seeking more privacy and tranquility. It follows in the footsteps of gender-segregated spaces, designed exclusively for women. After women-friendly gyms and swimming lessons dedicated to female swimmers, beaches are now emerging in honor of these women.

What should we make of this entirely female sand space?

Even though this women-only beach resembles a refuge in a public space where men often rule, giving the illusion of having landed on another planet called sisterhood, it's not universally popular. And not just with men, frustrated at no longer being able to ogle. "Bad idea, women separated again," one internet user commented on social media. "It seems to me that, fundamentally, men and women are meant to live together. It's a matter of mutual respect," another added.

Because ultimately, this beach, instead of promoting gender coexistence, widens the gap between men and women, and not just in an architectural sense. It also illustrates a fundamental problem: women are isolated rather than men are educated. Another paradox: this beach, designed to reduce hypervigilance, was built in a city that ranks among the most exemplary in terms of women's safety.

Because while some see this beach as a haven of freedom, others interpret it as a form of renunciation. Shouldn't the goal be to be able to lie down on any towel, in any seaside resort, without having to justify one's attire or fear being harassed? By separating the groups, we provide an immediate solution to the problem, without addressing its root causes.