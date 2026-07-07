"Where are the plus-size female fans?" This woman wants to make them more visible in the stands.

During World Cup matches, cameras linger on faces smeared with flags. In the viewfinder: women who look like they've stepped straight out of a mold or a modeling agency's catalog. Fan Felicity Hayward, who never misses an Arsenal game, rebalances the cast and turns it in favor of curvy women.

Bringing diversity back to the sidelines of stadiums

Between fancy footwork, the cameras leave the pitch to focus on the faces of the fans, energized by the match unfolding before their eyes. They capture children in a state of euphoria, men dressed up in clownish costumes, and moments of collective jubilation.

However, they often focus on a very specific audience: women with conventionally attractive figures, sculpted physiques, and perfectly measured hips. Online, there are even rankings of the "most beautiful female fans," spotted in the stands like teenagers at impromptu casting calls. Presented almost as icons of beauty, or even as a "show" in their own right, they all have identical physiques. Only the color of their lucky vests differs.

On social media, images of these female fans with high cheekbones, full lips, and slender figures have gone viral. They are so unrealistic that they seem to be the product of artificial intelligence . In fact, most of them exist only in the fantasies of those who created them, with the complicity of chatGPT.

These female fans with silky hair, who seem to have been filtered, are a blatant illusion. The European Digital Media Observatory (EDMO) has confirmed the visual deception . Felicity Hayward, on the other hand, is very real, made of flesh and blood, and full of love. A fervent Arsenal supporter, she campaigns for body diversity everywhere, all the time, from the fan zones to the opaque crowds in the stands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felicity | Curve Curator (@felicityhayward)

Remember that female fans are not objects

In addition to enduring sexist remarks and being unfairly dismissed as ignorant of football, female fans are still used as eye candy. Treated like extras or decorative elements, destined to be admired or commented on, they deserve more respect in these stadiums punctuated by cheers and redolent with testosterone. With her team-branded t-shirts, her outfits in her favorite team's colors, and her scarves emblazoned with countless crests, Felicity Hayward proves that female fans are not just there to "look pretty."

This woman, with her infectious joy, who raises flags adorned with cannons and also writes for GlamourUK, throws herself wholeheartedly into every sporting event. Whether it's a friendly match or a decisive competition, she's always there, and her figure is an integral part of her, whether society likes it or not.

Because in the world of football, beauty standards are deeply ingrained. The discrimination surrounding Lauren Fryer, partner of Arsenal footballer Declan Rice, is the most striking example. Deemed "not pretty enough" to be a footballer's wife, she was subjected to repeated mockery. These low-level criticisms demonstrate the immense pressure on players' partners, and, by extension, on female fans, who must meet certain criteria to earn their place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felicity | Curve Curator (@felicityhayward)

To be even more creative in order to support his team

Felicity Hayward, whose name reflects her personality, is embracing her body and reminds us that appearance isn't a competition. Far from seeing her weight as a disadvantage, she uses it as an asset in the fashion world. When she's not creating content that promotes self-love, she's filming her most glamorous outfits. The platinum-haired young woman has a very eclectic style, and contrary to what academic stylists might say, she doesn't keep her body under wraps. Quite the opposite, in fact.

She combines pieces that others would never dare to put together, like this bohemian-inspired polka-dot skirt paired with an "England" top and a matching scarf. Or this typical Arsenal fan top worn under a tailored vest or another collector's item, combined with a dazzling sequined skirt. Another demonstration of iconic style: a synthetic jersey paired with a tulle ruffled skirt worthy of a wedding guest.

While women who are not a size 6 still face jeers and red cards, Felicity stands with those who love themselves unconditionally. Moreover, when she's not in the stands, she's competing for diversity on the catwalks.