Here is the ideal salary one would need to be happy in the United States

Can happiness truly be put on a price? A recent study in the United States attempts to answer this burning question. Between the high cost of living, personal aspirations, and a vision of comfort, the ideal salary appears to be less a fixed rule than a balance to be found.

Is money the starting point for well-being?

Talking about happiness without mentioning money would be illusory, especially in a country as vast and diverse as the United States. According to a survey of 1,000 American employees conducted by two economists, a key threshold emerges around $75,000 annually (€64,000). Beyond this amount, money ceases to be a constant source of anxiety, the study notes. It allows people to cover essential needs: decent housing, access to healthcare, adequate food, and the opportunity to enjoy some everyday pleasures.

This level of income acts as an antidote to financial stress. Bills no longer pile up in an anxiety-inducing way, unexpected expenses are more easily absorbed, and the mind is freed to focus on things other than financial survival. In short, money begins to play its role as a source of support, rather than a burden.

The threshold of emotional comfort: around $100,000

The study goes further and distinguishes stress relief from a more holistic sense of well-being. To achieve complete emotional satisfaction—including freedom of choice, quality relationships, and a feeling of control over one's time—the figure of $100,000 per year emerges as an ideal.

This additional income offers considerable flexibility: guilt-free travel, investment in fulfilling leisure activities, and a more serene outlook on the future. In major cities like New York, San Francisco, and Seattle, where rents and services are skyrocketing, this level of income becomes almost essential for maintaining a comfortable lifestyle, the study explains.

A cost of living that dictates its rules

It must be said that life in the United States comes at a price. The median salary is around $60,000 gross, an amount often insufficient given the current economic reality. Average rents exceeding $2,000 per month, expensive health insurance, persistent inflation: budgets quickly become strained.

In this context, having a "good salary" is not a luxury but a logical adjustment. The example of CEO Dan Price perfectly illustrates this idea. By raising his employees' salaries to around $70,000, he observed a significant increase in motivation, productivity, and engagement. This shows that a more comfortable income can have positive effects far beyond just financial gain.

A good salary also depends on your personal vision

However, reducing happiness to a single number would be simplistic. A "good salary" depends deeply on your outlook on life, your priorities, and your lifestyle. Some people find balance with less, favoring a calmer environment, a moderate pace of life, or minimalist consumption choices. Others aspire to more material comforts, outings, travel, or flexibility.

Life in the United States certainly requires a certain income level, but this level varies enormously from state to state. In the Midwest or some rural areas, the cost of living is much lower than on the coasts. Therefore, with the same salary, the quality of life can be radically different. The "ideal salary" should always be considered in relation to your place of residence and your personal expectations.

Money has its limits when it comes to happiness.

Finally, the study highlights a crucial point: beyond $100,000 annually, the gains in happiness become marginal. At this stage, other factors take over. Health, human relationships, a sense of purpose, and work-life balance carry far more weight than a few thousand extra dollars.

In conclusion, money buys comfort, security, and a certain degree of freedom, but it doesn't guarantee fulfillment. True happiness arises from the alignment between your financial resources, your lifestyle, and your personal vision of what truly matters. In the United States, as elsewhere, the "ideal salary" isn't universal: it's primarily the one that allows you to live in accordance with your own values.