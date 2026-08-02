They play football in high heels and challenge the rules of the pitch

On social media, women are showing up in front of the goal wearing high heels instead of cleats and satin dresses instead of numbered jerseys. Their partners, now acting as goalkeepers, wouldn't bet a penny on their sweethearts succeeding. But while professional players enjoy feinting with their toes during penalty kicks, these soccer fans have also discovered a novel diversionary technique for scoring in the top corner.

Disorienting the goalkeeper with a high heel

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, cameras captured technically brilliant goals that have already become legendary, perfectly placed shots, and spectacular penalties. Mbappé, Messi, and Haaland once again demonstrated their striking prowess. In smaller, more intimate stadiums, women are also showcasing their precision and proving they know how to master the beautiful game.

They do it in an outfit that hardly lends itself to this kind of football action. Presented in a dress that betrays an upscale dinner or a social event, they rely on high-heeled shoes, much more unstable than traditional cleats.

They surge into the penalty area and deceive the goalkeeper to increase their chances of scoring tenfold. They don't shoot with their left foot like experienced ambidextrous players. No, they improvise unprecedented "tricks," never before seen in the entire history of football. Purists will cry foul, but those involved call it genius.

A shooting tactic that went viral on social media

On social media, images of this stunt, accompanied by the hashtags "girl power" and "clever movement," are proliferating. The mastermind behind it goes by the pseudonym @evi_popadinova. In a video that has garnered a million views, she can be seen in action in front of the goal. She mimes the famous kick, but instead of sending the ball flying into the net, she actually swings her high heel and takes advantage of the distraction to shoot straight down the middle. The goalkeeper, thrown off balance by the flying shoe, was caught off guard and unable to stop the shot.

While this deceptive practice would certainly warrant a card under official rules, in the context of recreational play, it's astonishing. These videos are usually accompanied by a mathematical formula that reveals some carefully crafted sporting equation. The moral of the story: it doesn't take much to distract a goalkeeper. And the comments are unanimous: everyone is talking about a "diva" attitude. Under the guise of this female footballer, who is far from a novice and has been playing for a club since she was very young, the term "slay" has almost become a mantra.

Because yes, women also have their place on the field and can invent iconic moves, even in high-end outfits that stand out from the classic gear. Others are following in @evi_popadinova's footsteps and juggling heeled gladiator sandals or patent leather slingbacks. Far from sinking into the dirt, they even go so far as to humiliate their male opponents with legendary dribbles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evdokia Popadinova (@evi_popadinova)

Videos that anchor women in football

Beyond the simple element of surprise, these sequences contribute to a broader evolution in the representation of women in the world of football. Long confined to the role of spectators or confronted with persistent stereotypes, they are now taking to the pitch with their own codes, their creativity, and a technical skill that rivals that of the most experienced players.

These viral videos aren't just about staging or provocation. They also reveal a new way of engaging with the sporting world. Women's football is gaining visibility, players are becoming role models, and social media is providing an additional platform for those who want to share their passion in a different way.

Far from the professional pitches and grand stadiums, these impromptu challenges remind us that football is also a space for expression. An unexpected move, an original feint, or a touch of humor can be enough to create a memorable moment. Performance is no longer measured solely by the score displayed on a scoreboard, but also by the ability to surprise and convey emotion.

On the pitch as well as on social media, these women remind us that football has no gender and that equal opportunities remain the most beautiful goal to score.