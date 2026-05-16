On a plane, an accessory could relieve numb legs during long flights.

Journey
Léa Michel
Photo d'illustration : lookstudio / Magnific

After several hours stuck in an airplane seat, it's hard to escape that feeling of heavy or numb legs. This discomfort is very common on long journeys, especially when the body doesn't move much. One accessory could well change the travel experience: compression socks.

Why do legs swell on airplanes?

Long-haul flights aren't always kind to blood circulation. For several hours, you remain seated with little movement, which slows down the work of the calf muscles. These muscles play a vital role in helping blood return to the heart. When they are less used, circulation slows down in the legs. The result: a feeling of heaviness, swollen ankles, or tingling may occur.

In rare cases, this blood pooling can also promote the formation of a clot in a deep vein, a phenomenon called deep vein thrombosis (DVT), sometimes nicknamed "economy class syndrome." According to the World Health Organization, approximately one in 6,000 people will develop symptoms related to a clot after a flight of more than four hours. The risk remains low, but it does exist, particularly for certain individuals who are more frequently exposed.

How do compression socks work?

Compression socks apply graduated pressure to the legs: stronger at the ankle and lighter as you move up towards the calf. This compression helps improve blood circulation and reduces pooling in the legs. The result: less swelling, less of a heavy feeling in the legs, and greater comfort during travel.

Long associated with the medical field, these socks have undergone a major modernization. Today, they are available in more comfortable materials, a variety of cuts, and styles that resemble classic socks. In other words, there's no need to sacrifice your style to travel comfortably.

What scientific studies say

Research on the subject is quite encouraging. A Cochrane review updated in 2021 analyzed 12 clinical trials involving nearly 3,000 passengers who had taken flights of more than four hours. The results show that wearing compression stockings significantly reduces the risk of asymptomatic deep vein thrombosis, that is, clots that do not necessarily cause visible symptoms.

Specifically, among 1,000 travelers not wearing compression socks, approximately 10 developed this type of thrombosis. Among those who did wear them, this figure dropped to about 1 in 1,000. However, the researchers point out that serious complications such as pulmonary embolisms remain very rare and difficult to measure statistically in this type of study.

Good habits for traveling more comfortably

Compression socks can be helpful, but they work even better when combined with a few simple habits.

  • During a long flight, remember to get up regularly to walk in the aisle, even if only for a few minutes.
  • Rotating your ankles or contracting your calves while seated also helps to stimulate circulation.
  • Hydration also plays an important role: drinking enough water can help the body better cope with the journey.

Conversely, remaining motionless for hours with legs crossed is not ideal for circulatory comfort.

A useful accessory, without pressure or injunction

Of course, not everyone experiences long flights the same way. Some people travel without any particular discomfort, while others quickly find their legs feel heavy or sensitive. Compression socks are therefore not a necessity or an essential part of "traveling well." They simply represent an additional option for taking care of your comfort and your body during extended journeys.

For people with a history of venous problems, pregnancy, overweight or known circulatory issues, medical advice is still recommended before a long flight.

In summary, a small, discreet accessory, compression socks could become one of the best allies in your cabin baggage.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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