Birth tourism: why more and more expectant mothers are choosing to give birth abroad

Giving birth abroad to give your baby a second nationality: this is the principle of "birth tourism." Popularized on social media, this practice intrigues as much as it divides opinion. Because behind the images of "paradise-like maternity wards" and "extra passports," the reality can be much more complex.

What exactly is "birth tourism"?

Birth tourism involves traveling to another country to give birth in order to benefit from birthright citizenship. In some countries, such as Canada, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico, a child born within their borders automatically acquires the country's nationality.

For some parents, this strategy would offer their child more opportunities, or even make it easier to obtain residency rights. On social media, some videos present birth tourism as a kind of "administrative shortcut." This sanitized view of the phenomenon, however, is far from reflecting the full reality of giving birth far from home.

A practice that raises criticism

From an ethical point of view, the subject is controversial. Several healthcare professionals question this practice of using childbirth as a means of obtaining certain administrative advantages.

Midwife and sophrologist Camille Carrel also reminds us that giving birth abroad is far from a trivial experience. She emphasizes that some women already find themselves in this situation by necessity, particularly when they flee their country or follow an expatriate partner. In these cases, the uprooting can be especially difficult to cope with, particularly during such an intense period as pregnancy.

Medical follow-up is sometimes more complicated

Beyond administrative issues, birth tourism also raises the question of medical care. During pregnancy, it is generally recommended to be accompanied by the same healthcare professional in order to build a relationship of trust and ensure consistent care.

When an expectant mother goes abroad to give birth, this process can become more fragmented. It may be necessary to consult several practitioners before finding a team with whom you feel comfortable. And above all, not all countries have the same approach to childbirth.

Practices vary greatly from country to country

Medical methods, care practices, and available resources vary considerably from one country to another. In Brazil, for example, cesarean sections are particularly common. In other countries, some practices that are widespread in France may be less accessible, or even nonexistent. This is especially true of childbirth preparation classes. In France, several sessions are offered and reimbursed as part of pregnancy care. Elsewhere, this support may be much more limited.

The same applies to epidurals, which are not systematically offered everywhere. Before making such a decision, it is therefore essential to thoroughly research local medical practices and verify that they meet your needs and birth plan.

Far from loved ones, a sometimes lonely experience

Giving birth in a country you know little about can also have a significant emotional impact. Being far from family, friends, or familiar routines can intensify feelings of isolation during pregnancy and after birth.

Professionals also point out that culture shock and feeling uprooted are among the factors that can negatively impact morale after childbirth. The language barrier can also complicate communication with medical staff and reinforce this feeling of isolation.

Each journey remains unique

While birth tourism is a hot topic, it's important to remember that not all women who give birth abroad do so to obtain an additional nationality. Some follow their partners as part of an expatriation, others flee extremely difficult situations, or rebuild their lives elsewhere.

And as with all choices related to motherhood, there's no single right way to experience pregnancy or childbirth. Every expectant mother navigates her own story, needs, body, and limitations. The most important thing is to feel heard, supported, and safe, regardless of the country where your baby is born.

In short, birth tourism is as fascinating as it is thought-provoking, as it touches on highly sensitive topics: motherhood, identity, family, and inequalities between countries. While some see it as an opportunity to offer their child more possibilities, experts remind us that giving birth abroad requires significant medical, emotional, and logistical preparation. Every maternity journey is unique, and the most essential thing is that expectant mothers can experience this stage in a respectful environment adapted to their needs.