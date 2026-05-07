"It's cheaper than our old life": these passengers have chosen permanent cruising

What if retirement meant stopovers, sunsets over the ocean, and suitcases always packed? That's the choice made by Lanette and Johan Canen, a couple in their mid-50s who decided to trade their everyday life in Hawaii for a life aboard a residential cruise ship. An adventure that intrigues as much as it inspires dreams.

A floating house for the next 15 years

Lanette and Johan now live aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey, a ship designed to circumnavigate the globe for several years. Their cabin is guaranteed for 15 years, transforming the vessel into a true floating home. The ship's itinerary is staggering: 425 ports of call in 147 countries, spread over approximately three and a half years. A life filled with stopovers, discoveries, and ever-changing landscapes.

On board, the couple also enjoys a very structured daily routine. Meals, drinks, Wi-Fi, housekeeping, and laundry are all included in their package. This arrangement allows them to travel while minimizing material constraints.

"People think we're rich."

What's most surprising about their story is the financial aspect. Before this new life, Lanette and Johan lived in Hawaii, a place known for its particularly high cost of living. According to them, living on this boat would ultimately cost them less than their previous life on land.

Johan sums up their choice with a phrase that has circulated widely on social media: many people imagine you have to be a millionaire to live permanently on a cruise ship, whereas in their view, this solution is less expensive than their previous rent and daily expenses. The couple also explains that they sold their car rental business before embarking on this new adventure.

A lighter, less cluttered life

Beyond the journey itself, Lanette and Johan say they primarily wanted to simplify their daily lives. No more accumulating possessions, maintaining a house, or burdening themselves with responsibilities they found excessive. Their new life is based more on experiences than on possessions. They say they appreciate being able to explore several countries without having to repack their suitcases at every stop.

Since their departure, they have already explored destinations such as Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and the Galapagos Islands. For some, this idea of total freedom represents almost a modern fantasy: seeing the world while maintaining a mobile "home."

A lifestyle that fascinates… but divides

Their daily lives generate a lot of reactions on social media. Some internet users dream of such an adventure and readily imagine leaving everything behind to live at sea. Others are more skeptical. The lack of space, the distance from family, medical care, and the confined lifestyle raise concerns. Criticism also extends to the environmental impact of cruises.

Environmental groups have been denouncing the heavy pollution generated by cruise ships for several years, considering them among the most polluting vessels in the world. On average, a single cruise ship emits approximately 20,000 tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to the annual emissions of 10,000 cars. Even when docked, these ships continue to produce significant pollution: a cruise ship stopped for an hour emits as much as about 30,000 vehicles driving at low speed. These figures regularly fuel the debate surrounding this type of tourism, which is increasingly criticized for its environmental impact.

Ultimately, despite the criticism, Lanette and Johan say they don't regret their choice. For them, this permanent cruise primarily represents a different way of living and enjoying their time. One thing is certain: living at sea for years leaves no one indifferent.