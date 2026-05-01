Traveling while pregnant raises many legitimate questions. In the vast majority of uncomplicated pregnancies, flying during pregnancy remains perfectly feasible.

No international regulation prohibits pregnant women from flying. The decision depends on the stage of pregnancy, the woman's general health, and any potential obstetric complications.

Since every pregnancy is unique, a personalized medical opinion is essential before any travel plans.

Is it dangerous to fly during pregnancy?

The main risk associated with air travel during pregnancy remains venous thromboembolism . Prolonged immobility, dehydration, and changes in blood clotting related to pregnancy increase this risk.

Long-haul flights of more than four hours require increased vigilance.

Other unpleasant side effects can also arise. The dry cabin air promotes dehydration, worsening any existing nausea or fatigue. Lower back pain often intensifies with prolonged sitting.

Pressure variations can exacerbate gastroesophageal reflux, which is common during pregnancy.

These risks, however, remain manageable with the right preventative measures . They do not constitute a systematic contraindication to air travel, subject to a personalized assessment of the medical situation.

At what point during pregnancy can you travel by plane?

The first quarter: caution advised

During the first trimester , nausea, fatigue and the risk of miscarriage make long journeys inadvisable.

Dehydration, exacerbated by repeated vomiting, is an additional risk factor. We advise choosing direct and short routes.

The second quarter: the ideal window

The second trimester , often called the golden period of pregnancy , represents the best window for travel. Nausea subsides, energy returns, and abdominal size remains moderate.

The ideal window is between the 18th and 24th week .

The third quarter: increasing restrictions

From the third trimester onwards, restrictions become stricter. The risk of premature birth increases, and swelling of the lower limbs intensifies.

It is generally advised to avoid flying after 37 weeks of pregnancy.

What are the contraindications and situations where flying should be avoided?

Certain medical conditions are a formal contraindication to flying.

The main ones include the threat of premature birth with regular contractions, hemorrhagic placenta previa, preeclampsia, or uncontrolled high blood pressure.

Severe anemia with hemoglobin below 8 g/dL, uncontrolled gestational diabetes, acute infections, severe ENT pathologies such as sinusitis or otitis, and a history of venous thromboembolism without appropriate prophylaxis are added to this.

Certain situations require postponing departure:

Recent or unexplained genital bleeding

Regular uterine contractions

Rupture of the amniotic sac

Unexplained fever or signs of urinary tract infection

Uncontrolled diabetes or unstable high blood pressure

Destinations that are not recommended also deserve attention. Areas with a risk of infectious diseases such as Zika , malaria, or dengue fever should be avoided at all costs.

Isolated regions without access to obstetrics, destinations at very high altitudes above 3,658 meters , and areas of intense heat increasing the risk of dehydration are added to this list.

Airline policies and required documents

Most airlines accept pregnant women up to 36 weeks for a single pregnancy, and up to 32 weeks for multiple pregnancies.

Researchers from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in the UK confirm these limits as reference recommendations.

Policies vary, however, depending on the carriers:

Ryanair : a letter of fitness to fly is mandatory from the 28th week onwards; flying is prohibited after the 36th week for single pregnancies.

: a letter of fitness to fly is mandatory from the onwards; flying is prohibited after the 36th week for single pregnancies. easyJet : possible until the end of the 35th week for a single pregnancy, until the 32nd week for a multiple pregnancy

: possible until the end of the 35th week for a single pregnancy, until the 32nd week for a multiple pregnancy Air France : no restrictions or medical approval required

: no restrictions or medical approval required Air Transat : possible up to 35 weeks without restriction, medical certificate required between the 36th and 38th week

: possible up to 35 weeks without restriction, medical certificate required between the 36th and 38th week United Airlines : Medical certificate required after the 36th week, issued 72 hours before departure

We recommend checking each company's policy before making any reservation.

Essential medical documents include a medical certificate dated 7 to 10 days before departure, a pregnancy record book , and a certificate specifying the expected delivery date .

Preparing for your trip: essential steps and insurance

It is essential to consult a gynecologist, midwife, or general practitioner systematically before any departure.

This pre-travel consultation allows for the assessment of health status, the screening of contraindications and the obtaining of a certificate of no medical contraindication .

Updating the pregnancy file, obtaining prescriptions for compression stockings and discussing compatible vaccines are among the essential steps.

Regarding administrative procedures, checking flight cancellation policies and identifying maternity hospitals near your destination is advisable. Noting down local emergency numbers enhances travel safety.

Travel insurance deserves special attention. It is essential to check the pregnancy clause and the conditions of coverage in case of medical complications or premature birth.

Some contracts exclude pregnancy-related expenses beyond 28 weeks , or even from the 32nd week. Pregnancies resulting from IVF or multiple pregnancies require increased vigilance regarding insurance exclusions .

Proven practical tips for a pleasant flight while pregnant

Choosing an aisle seat makes frequent movement and regular walking easier.

The seat belt must be adjusted under the abdomen, never over it. A lumbar cushion significantly improves comfort during prolonged sitting.

Wearing loose clothing and easy-to-slip-on shoes is still recommended, as legs and feet swell at altitude.

The prevention of venous thrombosis rests on several pillars:

Wear medical compression stockings (20-30 mmHg) from the morning of the trip

(20-30 mmHg) from the morning of the trip Ankle flexion-extension exercises and pedaling movements in a seated position

Get up and walk in the aisle every 60 to 90 minutes

Avoid crossing your legs

Staying hydrated in small amounts is essential. Avoid alcohol, excessive coffee, and carbonated drinks. Light snacks like crackers, ginger, or mint can help reduce nausea.

The security gates use radio waves, which are safe for the baby. However, a manual search remains a right that can be exercised.

In case of contractions, bleeding, chest pain or rupture of membranes, it is essential to notify the crew immediately.

Long-haul flights and multiple pregnancies: special cases

Long-haul flights increase the risk of venous thromboembolism and require heightened vigilance. Hydration, regular mobilization, and wearing compression stockings become priorities.

Managing jet lag often disrupts an already fragile sleep pattern. Gradually adjusting your schedule a few days before departure helps you recover better.

Stopovers offer an opportunity for socializing, but increase overall fatigue. For multiple pregnancies , airlines impose limits from 32 weeks, or even earlier.

Since the risk of premature birth is significantly higher, specialized obstetric expertise is essential before any travel decision.

Other modes of transport during pregnancy

Driving imposes its own constraints. Journeys exceeding 300 km are not recommended. Taking breaks every hour limits fatigue and reduces the risk of thrombosis.

Rough roads should be avoided, and the seat belt should always be adjusted under the belly.

The train is one of the most suitable modes of transport during pregnancy. Choosing an aisle seat and getting up regularly effectively prevents the risk of venous thrombosis.

For cruises, most shipping companies refuse to allow passengers over 24 weeks of pregnancy. Some will accept up to 32 weeks with a medical letter.

The risk of seasickness increases during pregnancy. Ensuring the presence of a doctor on board remains essential before making any reservation.

Your rights based on my experience as a pregnant passenger

Pregnant passengers benefit from the same protections as other travelers under European regulation EU261 .

In the event of a significant delay or cancellation, compensation of up to 600 euros may be claimed. This right is not affected by pregnancy.

Airlines are required to provide priority boarding assistance , suitable meal accommodations, and wheelchair assistance upon request.

They may legitimately refuse boarding after the deadline or without the required medical documentation, but any discrimination based solely on pregnancy remains prohibited.

In the event of flight disruption, carefully documenting all delays and additional expenses strengthens your compensation claim. Pregnancy can therefore generate specific needs that may warrant enhanced support.

Anticipating these situations by keeping all supporting documents is a common-sense approach for traveling with peace of mind.