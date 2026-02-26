How does this expat manage to live in a five-star hotel for less than rent?

Moving to another country to save money is no longer unusual. However, swapping a standard apartment for a five-star hotel suite for the price of rent is intriguing. Yet, this is the bold move of a British expat – @diamantelv on Instagram – who fully embraces her lifestyle choice.

A desired departure far from the United Kingdom

Known for her participation in the show "Love Island," Diamanté Laiva (@diamantelv) has decided to leave the United Kingdom and settle in Southeast Asia. On her social media, she shares a lifestyle that many young people dream of: she claims to live in a luxury hotel for around $500 a month, or approximately €420.

In a video, she showcases her bright suite with a fully equipped kitchen, a cozy living area, and an unobstructed view of the city. Regular housekeeping is provided, freeing her from many household chores. According to her, this lifestyle costs her less than her previous accommodation in the UK.

Why such a low price?

The cost of living varies dramatically between countries. Some cities in Southeast Asia offer significantly more affordable prices than those in Western Europe, both for housing and everyday services. While the exact address hasn't been officially confirmed, some online commentators place the establishment in Da Nang, Vietnam. This coastal city is known for attracting expats and remote workers thanks to its balance of modern amenities, a pleasant living environment, and moderate prices.

In some tourist destinations, hotels offer attractive monthly rates for long-term stays, especially outside of peak season. For the hotel, this guarantees a stable occupancy rate. For you, choosing this option can mean high-end comfort at a negotiated price.

Services worthy of a wellness stay

According to her posts, the price includes access to numerous amenities: spa, saunas, swimming pool, and relaxation areas. Diamanté Laiva (@diamantelv) mentions several saunas and various wellness facilities. She also explains that she regularly dines at one of the hotel's restaurants, enjoying panoramic views of the city. The swimming pool, open in the evenings, is said to be one of the deciding factors.

You can probably imagine the feeling: ending your day with a few laps in the pool, then returning to a spotless suite. This kind of content fuels the collective imagination. The idea of replacing a traditional rental with an all-inclusive package appeals to more and more people seeking freedom and budget optimization.

A trend driven by remote working

His experience is part of a broader trend: strategic expatriation. With the rise of remote work, many professionals are choosing destinations where their purchasing power is greater. Certain regions in Southeast Asia, as well as Latin America and Eastern Europe, are frequently cited for their combination of a moderate cost of living, pleasant climate, and infrastructure suited to freelancers.

However, behind the inspiring images, there are also practical realities: visas, health insurance, taxes, and cultural adaptation. Social media often showcases the idyllic setting, but every expatriation project deserves careful consideration.

Between inspiration and reality

The reactions to her videos are enthusiastic. Many say they're ready to try it. However, it's important to remember that hotel rates vary depending on the season, the length of stay, and any negotiated agreements. What's possible at a specific time in a given city isn't a universal rule.

Furthermore, living in a hotel offers flexibility and included services, but some may prefer the stability of traditional housing. Diamanté Laiva's (@diamantelv) story primarily demonstrates that there are different ways to inhabit the world, depending on your priorities and strategy.

Ultimately, behind the suite with a spa and pool lies a reflection on the cost of living and the opportunities offered by certain economic contexts. It's an invitation to broaden your horizons, while remembering to plan each step with clear thinking.